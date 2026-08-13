Sukhbir Badal attacked: Who are the Nihang Sikhs of Punjab?

On Thursday, former Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked by a group of Nihangs at Gurdwara Mata Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday. Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was present there at the time.

Sources said that four Nihangs attacked him, with one wielding a weapon. Despite the Nihangs having been taken into custody, this attack marks the second time that Sukhbir Badal has been targeted by the Nihangs. In December 2024, Badal was attacked in Amritsar while performing Sewadar duties at the Golden Temple.

Who exactly are the Nihang Sikhs and what position do they occupy within the religion?

Who is a Nihang?

Nihang is an order of Sikh warriors, characterised by blue robes, antiquated arms such as swords and spears, and decorated turbans surmounted by steel quoits. The order can be traced back to the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, according to Sikh historian Dr Balwant Singh Dhillon.

“Etymologically the word nihang in Persian means an alligator, sword and pen, but the characteristics of Nihangs seem to stem more from the Sanskrit word nihshank which means without fear, unblemished, pure, carefree and indifferent to worldly gains and comfort,” he said.

When was the order formed?

Dhillon said this can be traced back to the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The word nihang, he says, also occurs in a hymn in the Guru Granth Sahib, where it alludes to a fearless and unrestrained person.

“However, there are some sources which trace their origin to Guru Gobind Singh’s younger son, Fateh Singh (1699-1705), who once appeared in the Guru’s presence dressed in a blue chola… and blue turban with a dumala (piece of cloth forming a plume). On seeing his son look so majestic, the Guru remarked that it shall be the dress of Nihangs, the reckless soldiers of the Khalsa,” Dhillon said.

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How were Nihangs different from other Sikhs, and other Sikh warriors?

As per an account by the East India Company’s Colonel James Skinner (1778-1841), Khalsa Sikhs were divided into two groups: “Those who put on blue attire which Guru Gobind Singh used to wear at the time of battle” and those who “do not follow any restrictions on the colour of their dress” though both of them “follow the profession of soldiery and are brave without peer in the art of musketry and chakarbazi, and the use of quoits”.

Dhillon said Nihangs observe the Khalsa code of conduct in its strictest sense. “They do not profess any allegiance to an earthly master… Instead of saffron they hoist a blue Nishan Sahib (flag) atop their shrines,” said Dr Dhillon.

Nihang Sikhs at a Panjab University protest. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Nihang Sikhs at a Panjab University protest. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Nihangs use the slogans ‘chhardi kala’ (forever in high spirits) and ‘tiar bar tiar’ (state of ever preparedness) for unforeseen events.

“The Nihangs are fond of a popular drink called shardai or sharbati degh (sacrament drink) which contains grounded almonds, cardamom seeds, poppy seeds, black pepper, rose petals and melon seeds. When a small measure of cannabis is added to it, it is termed sukhnidhan (treasure of comfort). A higher dose of cannabis in it was known as shaheedi deg, sacrament of martyrdom. It was taken (while) battling enemies,” said Dr Dhillon.

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Is there a count of Nihangs in Punjab?

Scholars say it is difficult to give a specific count, given that Nihang Sikhs are divided into many factions. Broadly, there are three factions: Baba Budha Dal, Tarna Dal, and Baba Bidhi Chand Dal. The Budha Dal (basically considered a faction of the elderly) and the Tarna Dal (formed as a band of the young) are divided into further factions, including around a dozen factions in the Tarna Dal.

Bhai Pritpal Singh, head granthi of the gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, Patiala, said there are more than 30 factions of Nihangs in Punjab, big and small. According to Rajinder Kaur, Assistant Professor of Religious Studies at Guru Nanak College, Budhlada, “Because of a large number of factions and their dynamic nature — they keep moving from one place to another (chakravarti or chalda vaheer) — it is very difficult to have a specific count of the Nihangs”.

Who can become a Nihang?

According to Budha Dal chief Baba Balbir Singh, any person irrespective of caste, creed or religion can be included provided he has unshorn hair as per the Sikh traditions at the time of entering the sect. “That person should also remember the five banis, should wake up at 1 am for daily ablutions, should do his prayers in the morning and evening.

Anyone who fulfils these conditions is initiated as a baptised Sikh in an Amrit Sanchar ceremony, following which he is given a new name, robes and weapons similar to the ones carried by Guru Gobind Singh when he founded the Khalsa,” said Balbir Singh, who asserted that the attackers of policemen in Patiala are not associated with Budha Dal. “A Nihang does not attack an unarmed person.”