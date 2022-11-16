What is the Sukesh Chandrashekar case, in which actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail?

With more than 30 FIRs against him, Sukesh Chandrashekar constantly shifted where he lived – from Chennai to Kolkata to Delhi to Mumbai. (Express Illustration by Suvajit Dey)

She also alleged the man again called from a landline — which the Truecaller phone number detection app displayed as the number of a senior official of the Prime Minister’s Office — and asked her to visit the party office or Delhi’s North Block, the centre of high-level government offices, to meet the former law minister or the current Home Minister.

Advertisement

A case of extortion and impersonation was registered with the Special Cell and he was arrested. Police later transferred the case to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) and made more arrests, adding sections of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

He was allegedly paying Rs 1.5 crore every month for a separate barrack in the jail and getting to freely use mobile phones. Based on documents, facts and evidence collected during the probe, the Delhi Police concluded that the money was paid as a bribe to all staff, irrespective of their duties, to ensure they remained silent. An FIR was registered against Sukesh and 82 jail staff, and eight jail officials were arrested.

A history of cons

Also Read | Dexter link to Delhi murder case: How TV show inspired Aaftaab Poonawala

According to the police investigation, Sukesh is from a lower-middle-class background. He was forced out of school around the time he was in Class 10. Over time, he became interested in the lifestyle of affluent students in his school in Bangalore. At the age of 17, he engaged in his first con, claiming he had permission to drive in the state despite not being an adult, showing forged government documents to prove this.

Advertisement

Sukesh constantly shifted where he lived – from Chennai to Kolkata to Delhi to Mumbai – as FIRs were filed against him for new cases. Along with his wife Maria, he allegedly convinced a couple who had a business in Chennai that they would be awarded a Rs 132 crore contract for dispensing sanitary napkins around Karnataka if they made an initial investment of Rs 19 crore. The couple obtained a bank loan and transferred the funds to private accounts as mentioned by Sukesh, who had been posing as a Karnataka-cadre IAS officer.

His parents too had been arrested with him in 2007 and 2011 in cheating cases.

According to a senior police officer in Chennai, part of why he was never detected despite the people he deceived was because “He was someone with an eye for the vulnerabilities of the Indian system, be it corrupt politicians, ambitious celebrities or crony industrialists,” the officer told The Indian Express.