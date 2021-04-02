scorecardresearch
Quixplained: The Suez Canal crisis, and its impact on global trade

How did the Ever Given get stuck in the Suez Canal? How did this impact global trade? Take a look

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi |
April 2, 2021 9:44:41 am
The 'Ever Given' was freed from the Suez Canal on March 29

A container ship called the ‘Ever Given’ was freed from the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021, a week after it ran aground and blocked other vessels from transiting one of the world’s most important waterways. A human-made waterway, the Suez Canal is one of the world’s most heavily used shipping lanes, carrying over 12 per cent of world trade by volume.

How did the Ever Given get stuck in the Suez Canal? How did this impact global trade? Take a look:

Suez Canal, Suez Canal crisis, Suez Canal global trade, Suez Canal block, Suez Canal pics, Indian Express Suez Canal and the 2021 crisis Suez Canal, Suez Canal crisis, Suez Canal global trade, Suez Canal block, Suez Canal pics, Indian Express The Suez Canal blockade Suez Canal, Suez Canal crisis, Suez Canal global trade, Suez Canal block, Suez Canal pics, Indian Express The history of Suez Canal Suez Canal, Suez Canal crisis, Suez Canal global trade, Suez Canal block, Suez Canal pics, Indian Express How the Suez Canal blockade impacted global trade

