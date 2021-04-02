Quixplained: The Suez Canal crisis, and its impact on global trade

The 'Ever Given' was freed from the Suez Canal on March 29

A container ship called the ‘Ever Given’ was freed from the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021, a week after it ran aground and blocked other vessels from transiting one of the world’s most important waterways. A human-made waterway, the Suez Canal is one of the world’s most heavily used shipping lanes, carrying over 12 per cent of world trade by volume.

How did the Ever Given get stuck in the Suez Canal? How did this impact global trade? Take a look:

Suez Canal and the 2021 crisis

The Suez Canal blockade

The history of Suez Canal