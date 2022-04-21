Explained: Submarine Vagsheer and its features, capabilities

Vagsheer, the sixth submarine of the P75 project of the Indian Navy was launched on Wednesday by Veena Ajay Kumar, wife of Union Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, at Mazgaon Dock Ltd. It is the last of the Scorpene class submarines made under the P75 project and can join the Navy fleet within 12-18 months after sea trials.

The project

P 75 is one of two lines of submarines, the other being P75I, as part of a plan approved in 1999 for indigenous submarine construction with technology taken from overseas firms. The contract for six submarines under P75 was given to Mazgaon dock on October 6, 2005 and delivery was to start from 2012, but the project has faced delays. Under P75, INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj and INS Vela have been commissioned. Sea trials are on for Vagir. Vagsheer is the sixth; its production was delayed due to the pandemic.

Why ‘Vagsheer’

Vagsheer is named after the sand fish, a deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean. The first submarine Vagsheer, from Russia, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 26, 1974, and was decommissioned on April 30, 1997. The new Vagsheer will be officially named at the time of its commissioning.

Specifications

Naval sources said Vagsheer can take up to eight officers and 35 men. It is 67.5 metres long and 12.3 metres high, with a beam measuring 6.2 metres Vagsheer can reach top speed of 20 knots when submerged and a top speed of 11 knots when it surfaces

It has four MTU 12V 396 SE84 diesel engines, 360 battery cells for power, and a silent Permanently Magnetised Propulsion Motor. The hull, fin and hydroplanes are designed for minimum underwater resistance and all equipment inside the pressure hull is mounted on shock-absorbing cradles for enhanced stealth.

Features

Vagsheer is a diesel attack submarine, designed to perform sea denial as well as access denial warfare against the adversary. It can do offensive operations across the spectrum of naval warfare including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance.

It is enabled with a C303 anti-torpedo counter measure system. It can carry up to 18 torpedoes or Exocet anti-ship missiles, or 30 mines in place of torpedoes.

Its superior stealth features include advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, hydro-dynamically optimised shape, and it has the ability to launch a crippling attack using precision guided weapons,

underwater or on surface.

Scorpene submarines can undertake various types of missions such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance etc.

Road ahead

Vagsheer will be commissioned into the Indian Navy’s Western Command after 12 to 18 months when sea trials end. It will be based with Western Naval Command, mostly in Mumbai.

The submarine will undergo a very comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials, for more than a year, to ensure delivery of a fully combat worthy submarine, capable of operation in all modes and regimes of deployment.