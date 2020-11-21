Study suggests delirium can predict Covid in the elderly

The new study examined 817 elderly patients of Covid-19. The researchers found that almost a third of the patients had delirium. (Source: Thinkstock)

A new study supports evidence that delirium can predict coronavirus infection in older patients who show no other typical symptoms of Covid-19. Published in the journal JAMA Network Open, the study is by researchers at Hebrew SeniorLife, a healthcare, education and research facility affiliated to Harvard Medical School.

Delirium is an acute state of confusion, marked by disorientation, lack of attention etc. Even beyond Covid-19, delirium is a common symptom in older adults with severe disease. And in Covid-19, adults aged 65 years and older are at greatest risk of severe disease, and death.

The new study examined 817 elderly patients of Covid-19. The researchers found that almost a third of the patients had delirium. A delirium diagnosis was the main presenting symptom for 16% of those patients, and 37% had no typical COVID-19 symptoms. Delirium was the sixth most common presenting symptoms in all patients. The researchers stressed the importance of including delirium on the checklist of Covid-19 symptoms.

