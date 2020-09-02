New research: Study finds BCG protects the elderly from various infections

A clinical study has found elderly people benefit from the vaccine, which stimulates the immune system. (Source: Radbound University Medical Center)

The BCG vaccine, originally developed for TB, is in focus again for its efficacy against various infections, including Covid-19.

The study is published in the journal Cell.

The study had already started before the pandemic: 198 elderly people were given either a placebo or a BCG vaccine upon discharge from Radbound University Medical Center, the Netherlands.

Due to Covid-19, the researchers looked at the preliminary results. The study looked at a wide range of infections.

In the placebo group, 42.3 per cent of the elderly developed an infection, against 25 per cent of the BCG group. The BCG group had their first infection on average 16 weeks after vaccination, compared to 11 weeks for the placebo group.

Source: Radbound University Medical Centre

