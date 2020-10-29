Study finds 80 per cent Covid patients deficient in vitamin D

The study is published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. (Photo: Reuters)

A study in 216 Covid-19 patients has found over 80% have vitamin D deficiency. The patients were hospitalised at Hospital Universitario Marqués de Valdecilla in Spain. Men had lower vitamin D levels than women. Those with low vitamin D levels also had raised serum levels of inflammatory markers. The study is published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. “One approach is to identify and treat vitamin D deficiency, especially in high-risk individuals such as the elderly, patients with comorbidities, and nursing home residents, who are the main target population for the Covid-19,” study co-author José L Hernández said in a statement.

Source: The Endocrine Society

