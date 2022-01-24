Explained: Why stock markets have crashed, and what you should do now

Indian stock markets are undergoing a sharp correction driven by the sharp fall in global markets, amid indications that the United States Federal Reserve will tighten liquidity and hike interest rates.

At 2.50 pm IST on Monday (January 24) the benchmark Sensex at the BSE was at 57,080.39, down 1,957 points or 3.31 per cent, and the NSE Nifty Index was at 17,042.35, down 575 points.

Why are markets falling?

Investors are bracing for a Fed panel meeting later this week, where it is expected to be confirmed that the American central bank will soon start sucking out the liquidity that has supercharged growth stocks in recent years.

Market participants are expecting cues on the pace at which the Fed will end its bond purchase programme, as well as on when it might begin reducing the size of its massive balance sheet to curb inflation.

Investors also expect the Fed to raise interest rates in March, the first such step since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, while already pricing in four rate hikes in 2022.

According to a Morgan Stanley report, the reason for the Fed’s sharp pivot is obvious as inflation has overshot its goals, leading to problems for the real economy as well as the White House.

When the Fed first announced its inflation-targeting policy in the summer of 2020, it was appropriate given the deflationary effects of the pandemic. Therefore, it is now appropriate for the Fed to tighten at an accelerated pace to fight the inflation overshoot, it said.

There are also concerns over a possible Russian attack on Ukraine. The US State Department has pulled out family members of its embassy staff in Kyiv, and President Joe Biden was considering sending troops to NATO allies in Europe along with warships and aircraft.

The prospects of higher borrowing costs and more attractive bond yields has taken a toll on tech stocks with their lofty valuations, leaving the Nasdaq down 12 per cent so far this year and the S&P 500 nearly 8 per cent.

The rout was exacerbated by a slide in Netflix, which tumbled almost 22 per cent on a gloomy forecast for subscriber growth, shedding $44 billion in market value.

What are analysts saying?

The Sensex and Nifty are wiping away the gains of the previous couple of weeks very rapidly in this week’s crash. Monday’s crash came after the Sensex fell 2,186 points in the last week in line with global peers. Technology stocks are seeing a meltdown.

Fear of Fed taper, increase in interest rates, and tightening of fiscal policy by the RBI are some reasons why the market is not confident. The earning season hints at shrinking margins and a decrease in rural demand, said Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research, a PMS firm.

“We see Indian markets following the global course with sell-offs across new age technology companies, and stocks trading at high valuations. We believe that the worst of fears in terms of rate hikes, inflation, and Covid spread is getting priced in. The markets can reach a bottom soon as we see the actual event of interest rate increase happening,” Divam Sharma, Founder at Green Portfolio, said.

Abhay Agarwal, Founder, Piper Serica, said: “We are now seeing signs of reversal of margin financing-based speculation. One of the key reasons for that is the expected increase in interest rates across the world as liquidity becomes tight and inflation picks up.”

Global investors are right now extremely sensitive to the Fed commentary that will become available mid-week. Till then, analysts expect that leveraged positions will continue to be unwound, sharply and forcefully in some cases, leading to further sharp corrections.

What are the other near-term factors?

The market movement will be influenced by the Union Budget on February 1. The monetary policy review by the Reserve Bank of India in the first week of February will also give an indication about the normalisation of accommodative monetary policy.

While the recovery that has been underway in the Indian economy is encountering headwinds from a rapid surge in infections in a third wave marked by the rapid transmissibility of the Omicron variant, expectations that the variant may turn out to be more of a “flash flood than a wave” have brightened near-term prospects, the RBI had recently said.

Indian markets will continue to remain on the upper side of valuations and attract foreign capital over the coming years. There is a huge business opportunity for India over this decade as businesses will witness a surge in exports, import substitution, and benefits from PLI over the coming years.

Investors should focus on business moats and valuations and see this fall as an opportunity to enter in the winner companies.

What can investors be expected to do?

Analysts expect savvy long-term investors to use this opportunity to add those companies to their portfolio that are seeing a correction in valuation but have solid long-term growth prospects.

Buying these companies through these cyclical corrections has always proved to be beneficial. At the same time, investors should not rush in all at once, but rather phase out their investment over the next couple of months. In certain parts of the market, valuations are still frothy.

“Our sincere advice to investors is to invest only in companies that have a profitable business model and are leaders of their high-growth industries,” Agarwal said.

Nothing has changed fundamentally in the long-term economic growth strategy of India. Investors should stay on the right side of this growth trend by avoiding bottom fishing in speculative stocks with weak fundamentals. Long-term investors should avoid any knee-jerk reaction and stay invested.