Explained: Why have the stock markets plunged today?

Stock markets on Monday witnessed a sharp fall, with main indices plummeting by up to 3.29 per cent in intra-day trade as sustained foreign investor selling and policy tightening plans by global central banks amid the rising Omicron cases hit the sentiment.

The benchmark Sensex which fell by 1,879 points at one stage was quoting 1,429 points, or 2.51 per cent, down at 55,582.51 while the NSE Nifty index was down 448 points, or 2.64 per cent, down at 16,537.15 as of 2.00 pm IST.

The sell-off in today’s trade is one of the most significant selling pressures witnessed recently on Dalal Street. RIL was trading 3.19 per cent down and HDFC Bank showed a decline of 3.01 per cent. Tata Steel (4.76 per cent) and Tata Motors (5.01 per cent) were also trading lower. The BSE Mid-cap index fell 3.86 per cent and Small-cap index plunged 3.60 per cent in intra-day trade.

Foreign investor selling

Foreign portfolio investors have been pulling out funds from Indian markets in the last three months in the wake of signals from global central banks that interest rates are likely to go up in the coming quarters. In December alone, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,252 crore from stock markets and Rs 73,526 crore ($ 9.80 billion) between October 1 and December 17, according to figures available from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL). In calendar year 2021 so far, FPIs have withdrawn Rs 47,126 crore from the stock markets.

Moreover, year-end FPI selling is also on the play as they were booking profits to show higher returns and profits.

Global central banks plan rate hike

Major global central banks like US Federal Reserve have already indicated that easy money policy will be tapered down and interest rates are likely to be jacked up to tackle rising inflation. Bank of England has already increased the policy rate on Friday. If US Fed and other major central banks hike rates, FPI outflow is set to intensify in the coming weeks. In an effort to ramp up its efforts against an almost four decadal high inflation, the Fed signalled that its reign of easy policy is coming to an end. The planned $30 billion per month acceleration of tapering will bring the pandemic-driven bond purchases to a close in March 2022, setting the road for hike in the fed funds rate. If inflation rises, the RBI is also likely to unwind accommodative policy and hike rates next year.

Rising Omicron cases

The rising Omicron cases in India and other countries have prompted investors to be cautious. Investors are mostly worried about the likelihood of travel restrictions and lockdowns which will impact the economy. The Indian economy which is on the comeback trail is likely to take a hit if Omicron cases rise sharply in India. Going forward, the emergence of the Omicron strain has heightened the uncertainty in the global macroeconomic environment, accelerating risks to global trade with resumption of travel restrictions/ quarantine rules at major ports and airports, the RBI said in its ‘State of the economy’ report last week.

Investor strategy

Analysts say that long-term investors should stay invested as the prospects for the Indian economy are bright. “They should not panic and sell stocks as a knee-jerk reaction to the sell-off on Monday. Markets had plunged last year also but recovered sharply as things were brought under control. Besides, domestic institutions including mutual funds have been buyers in the market these days,” said BSE dealer Pawan Dharnidharka.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Prashant Tapse, Vice President, Mehta Equities, said, “as long as headline inflation and Omicron risks remain elevated, investors need to remain nimble footed as the economic recovery will probably be in a zig zag mode. The ongoing pessimism indicates that the recent dramatic crash is nowhere near over.”