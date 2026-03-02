Stock market tanks over 1% as conflict intensifies in Middle East, crude prices surge. Will the impact be long-drawn? 

The Indian stock market opened sharply lower on Monday as prices of crude oil, a key commodity for a host of industries, surged on the back of the conflict between Israel and Iran developing into a full-blown war across West Asia. Other key Asian markets were also in the red.

The National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) benchmark Nifty 50 index had opened the session over 2% lower and currently trades 296 points or 1.2% lower at 24,970.15 points at around 10:20 AM. The BSE’s 30-stock Sensex index is also 1.2% lower. All sectoral indices of the NSE are lower, with the Nifty Oil & Gas (down 1.5%) being the worst hit.