What led to the stampede at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting?

On Wednesday (December 28) a stampede at Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, lead to the death of eight people and injuries to multiple other people.

Initial reports from the police suggest that TDP supporters who had gathered in large numbers for Naidu’s public meeting and roadshow at Kandukur in Nellore district rushed to greet him as he arrived in his special bus. During the melee, several persons fell into a drainage ditch that was being constructed on the roadside. Eight persons including two women—all TDP supporters—died, and at least six people were injured.

After the tragedy, Naidu cancelled his programme and rushed to the hospital to express condolences to the victims’ families, and solidarity with those who were injured.

Kandakur town police have registered an FIR regarding the stampede to investigate the causes. Naidu and TDP leaders said that although there was permission to hold the public meeting and the roadshow, sufficient arrangements and precautions were not arranged by the local police.

Why was Chandrababu Naidu in Nellore district?

Naidu is touring Nellore district to address public meetings as part of his ‘Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki (Why is our state facing this fate)’ programme, which is his campaign in the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2024. Coining the slogan “Quit Jagan, Save AP”, Naidu started off with public meetings in Kurnool and Eluru last month, and this month has addressed public meetings at Eluru, Bapatla, and Bobbili.

Naidu has been hitting out against the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh over unemployment, rising prices of essential commodities, quality of roads, state debt, and lack of investments from private companies.

What has been the response to the stampede?

Chandrababu Naidu immediately announced Rs 10 lakhs ex-gratia to the families of each of the eight victims. TDP leaders raised another Rs 24 lakhs through contributions. This will be distributed among the eight families.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy who is in New Delhi on an official visit, today expressed shock over the Kandukuru stampede, and announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹ 50,000 each to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced Rs 2 lakhs ex-gratia to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 to those injured.