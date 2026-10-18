How SSC used a ‘question vault’ to prevent paper leaks in past 5 years

The NEET-UG paper leak this year triggered an uproar across the country, leading to massive protests at Jantar Mantar and a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. It also resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently announced the constitution of a six-member high-powered task force (HPTF) to recommend comprehensive reforms in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET-UG exams.

Recently, Infosys co-founder and entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, who heads the HPTF, suggested that one solution was to create a bank of questions and generate question papers at the last minute for each examination. He also pointed out that printing question papers creates an economic incentive for leaks, which needs to be curbed by creating a large question bank.

Sources said translators and question-paper setters are often identified as key vulnerabilities in paper leaks. To address this, the committee is considering a “Question Vault” mechanism backed by highly secure, AI-enabled software.

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While the HPTF is planning to include the creation of such a mechanism in its recommendations, among other reforms to the NTA’s examination systems and structure, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has already been using a question-bank system called “Q Vault” for the past five years, through which it has maintained a record of zero paper leaks over this period.

We explain how it works.

How has the SSC prevented paper leaks?

The SSC, one of the country’s biggest examination-conducting agencies, falls under the Central government’s Department of Personnel and Training. It conducts exams to recruit staff for various positions in various ministries and departments of the Indian government as well as in subordinate offices and agencies.

Creation of a large question bank, a large pool of questions, the elimination of printed question papers and the generation of question papers minutes before the examination are some of the key aspects behind this achievement of zero paper leaks in five years, said senior officials at SSC.

SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan said there are various other challenges that the SSC faces, as conducting examinations is an extremely technology-intensive field.

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“We deal with Russian hackers almost every week. But there has not been a single instance of any paper leak in the last five years… But the more significant aspect is that a leak is impossible because we do not print our question papers. There will never be a leak of an SSC question paper, because of the encryption technologies and the processes followed in creating, vetting, translating and delivering questions for any test through an internal digital vault,” he said.

SSC conducts computer-based tests (CBTs) for about a dozen recruitment examinations every year across more than 200 centres in around 140 cities across the country, spread over 300 shifts, said officials.

Infosys co-founder and entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, who heads a high-powered task force to recommend comprehensive reforms in exams conducted by the NTA. Photo: PTI Infosys co-founder and entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, who heads a high-powered task force to recommend comprehensive reforms in exams conducted by the NTA. Photo: PTI

Gopalakrishnan said that subject-matter experts upload a large number of questions online, covering various topics. This exercise is carried out throughout the year, and even the question-paper setters do not know which examinations the questions they prepare will be used for.

“There is no concept of seeking questions in the form of question papers,” an official said.

Digital question vault system

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“Earlier, TCS was conducting examinations for the SSC till 2024. But in 2024, the Supreme Court, in an order, directed all examination authorities across the country, including the SSC, the NTA and others, that an agency conducting an examination should also not be responsible for setting the questions,” a senior official said.

Since 2024, the SSC has been conducting the examinations itself. Officials said the agency currently conducting the examinations is responsible only for administering them and does not prepare the questions.

“For question-setting, we have a digital vault in which subject-matter experts upload questions electronically. The vault holds a large pool of questions from which question papers are generated at the last minute,” an official said.

According to Gopalakrishnan, there is a predetermined design and blueprint specifying the difficulty level and types of questions.

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“For instance, if an exam is scheduled at 5 pm, questions for the said test are randomly selected according to a predetermined design and blueprint specifying the difficulty level and question types. The question paper is assembled from the vault, compiled and encrypted at 4.45 pm and, just before 5 pm, the encrypted question paper is sent to around 200 examination centres across the country. At 5 pm, when candidates log in and enter their passwords, they can see the question paper,” the official said.

A mass protest at Jantar Mantar seeking resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. Photo: Abhinav Saha A mass protest at Jantar Mantar seeking resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi on July 20, 2026. Photo: Abhinav Saha

Officials said that under the question vault system, the SSC asks subject-matter experts to provide a specified number of questions on particular topics. For instance, they may be asked to provide 100 questions on fractions in mathematics and 100 questions on synonyms in English, which are then uploaded to the digital system. At any given time, the SSC question bank contains anywhere between one lakh and two lakh questions, an official added.

“This is how a question-paper leak in an SSC examination is impossible, as the questions are delivered digitally from the vault,” a senior official said.

Officials also pointed out that one reason the SSC is able to do this efficiently is that it does not conduct pen-and-paper examinations using optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets. Instead, it conducts CBTs.

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Some organisations continue to prefer OMR-based examinations, where the possibility of cheating is greater, an official said. CBTs also carry risks because high-tech hacking can take place. However, agencies have to keep pace with technological changes and address these risks, the official added.

CBT and OMR examinations

The advantage of CBTs is that they leave a substantial digital trail. If something goes wrong and is not detected on the day of the examination, it can still be detected 10 days later or even 10 years later. With OMR examinations, however, someone who wants to give jobs to 10 particular people can manipulate or replace their answer sheets.

“They can do various things, and it may be impossible to catch them. That is why OMR examinations are favoured by many recruitment agencies in the country: they can be manipulated,” an official said.

However, officials pointed to infrastructure challenges and highlighted the need for government-owned examination centres. The SSC also conducts concurrent audits to detect fraud and does not rely entirely on the hardware available at examination centres.

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“At every centre, we install our own box, which functions like a black box and monitors everything happening at that centre. It is government-owned and provided by C-DAC. There is no examination in which our box is not present. Earlier, we used to rely entirely on the examination centre’s infrastructure. But now, even if the centre has its own equipment, we have our own independent device installed alongside it. The examination is conducted through our system,” the official said.

If someone outside attempts to hack the system, steal information, or carry out any other malpractice, the SSC can detect it, the official said, adding that the commission wants the system to be 100% secure. “This is a process of continuous learning every day. That is how we are trying to perfect it,” the official said.

“We conduct only computer-based examinations. Our candidate database has more than two crore people, and some of our examinations have 50 lakh or 60 lakh candidates. There is no larger agency conducting computer-based examinations in the world,” the official said.