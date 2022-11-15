Alleged fraudulent deals in Srei group: What are the charges?

The corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) in the Srei group — Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) – has taken a new turn with the company, which is now run by an Administrator, reporting fraudulent transactions worth Rs 13,110 crore to the stock exchanges.

What’s the latest finding?

The Administrator of the company received certain account-wise transaction audit reports from the professional agency appointed as the transaction auditor. It indicated that in SEFL there are transactions amounting to Rs 13,110 crore that are fraudulent in nature under section 66 of the bankruptcy code. These included transactions amounting to Rs 1,283 crores determined as undervalued transactions, the company said in an exchange filing. “Accordingly, the Administrator has filed applications under section 60(5) and section 66 of the Code before the Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on various dates till October 21, 2022 for adjudication,” it said.

Further, out of accounts referred by the RBI in the directions, the Administrator has received certain account-wise transaction audit reports, which has identified certain transactions as fraudulent in nature under section 66 of the Code, including undervalued transactions, the gross exposure of such borrower in SEFL amounts to Rs. 9,500 crores and Rs. 9,881 crores as on September 30, 2022 and as on March 31, 2022 respectively and the total exposure (net of impairment) towards such borrowers is Rs NIL and Rs. 5,697 crores as on September 30, 2022 and as on March 31, 2022 respectively, the filing said.

What’s the way forward?

According to Code 66 of the bankruptcy code, if during the corporate insolvency resolution process or a liquidation process, it is found that any business of the corporate debtor has been carried on with intent to defraud creditors of the corporate debtor or for any fraudulent purpose, the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) may on the application of the resolution professional pass an order that any persons who were knowingly parties to the carrying on of the business in such manner shall be liable to make such contributions to the assets of the corporate debtor as it may deem fit.

What did RBI say?

The RBI in its inspection report and risk assessment report (the directions) for the year ended March 31, 2020 had identified ‘certain borrowers’ as probable connected/ related companies. In view of the directions, it advised the company to reassess and re-evaluate the relationship with the said borrowers to assess whether they are related parties to the company or to SEFL and also whether transactions with these connected parties are on an arm’s length basis.

What’s the former management’s stand?

The superseded board and the erstwhile management had obtained an assessment report on the review and verification of the transactions with the aforesaid probable connected / related parties from an independent Chartered Accountant firm, which states that the transactions of the company (SIFL) and SEFL with probable connected parties were done at arm’s length principles and are in the ordinary course of business and that such parties are not related parties of the SIFL and SEFL under the Companies Act, 2013 or Ind AS 24 accounting, the filing said.

What’s Srei’s financial position?

The company’s net worth has fully eroded as at that date and it has not been able to comply with various regulatory ratios/limits, etc. All this has impacted the company’s ability to continue its operations in the normal course in future. These events or conditions indicate that there is a material uncertainty which casts significant doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a ‘going concern’ in the foreseeable future. However, the company has considered it appropriate to prepare the statement on a going concern basis, the exchange filing said.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has initiated investigation into the affairs of SIFL and SEFL under Section 206(5) of the Act and it is under progress.

What’s the story so far?

In October 2021, the Reserve Bank of India superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance owing to governance concerns and defaults by the aforesaid companies in meeting their various payment obligations. The Kolkata bench of the NCLT later admitted the two insolvency pleas moved by the banking regulator against the two companies. A two-member bench of the NCLT also appointed Rajneesh Sharma the administrator to run the companies, while admitting two separate petitions filed by RBI for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against the two companies. Under the CIRP, there are nearly 15 prospective resolution applicants for SIFL and SEFL.