scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds

REM or Rapid Eye Movement sleep is characterized by shifting of eyes and increased brain activity. The body’s muscles begin to paralyze, suppressing most body movements but allowing for slight fluttering of limbs.

By: Explained Desk |
August 11, 2022 4:03:58 am
Express Explained, Express exclusive, Daniela C. Rößler, Spiders dream, Explained, Indian Express Explained, Opinion, Current AffairsThis is the phase in which most people dream, and is considered to play an integral role in learning and memory retention.

Scientists have found evidence to suggest that spiders might be more like humans than previously imagined. While they snooze, they might not just be resting, but perhaps even dreaming.

Daniela C. Rößler, a behavioural ecologist from the University of Konstanz in Germany, along with her colleagues recorded baby jumping spiders (Evarcha arcuata) with infrared cameras overnight, and found that they exhibited characteristics that were similar to human sleep cycles, such as leg curling, twitching and eye movement.

This could suggest that jumping spiders experience an “REM sleep-like state” that humans and other vertebrae undergo, the researchers claimed in their study published in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) on August 8.

REM or Rapid Eye Movement sleep is characterized by shifting of eyes and increased brain activity. The body’s muscles begin to paralyze, suppressing most body movements but allowing for slight fluttering of limbs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?Premium
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politicsPremium
Nitish’s break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...Premium
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...

This is the phase in which most people dream, and is considered to play an integral role in learning and memory retention.

The most noticeable sign of REM sleep is the movement of the eyes, but it is difficult for researchers to determine how widespread it is amongst the animal kingdom, as insects and most terrestrial arthropods lack movable eyes. While the eight eyes of jumping spiders are fixed to their heads, they have long tubes that allow their retinas to move around at the back of their principal eyes. Baby spiders also temporarily lack pigment in their exoskeletons, which allows scientists to peer inside and observe the retinal tubes.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Scientists have hypothesized that the eye movements which occur during REM sleep are reflective of visual dream sequences.  Source: PNAS

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 04:03:58 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

Featured Stories

NDA shrinking
NDA shrinking
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Is global inflation nearing a peak?
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Explained: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides approached Bihar BJP leadership over his wish ...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

Premium
What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case
Explained

What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Trump to not answer questions in business dealings probe case

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Two Pakistani boxers missing in Birmingham after CWG

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

Domestic airfare caps to be removed from Aug 31: Govt

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Is your 5G smartphone actually good enough for 5G networks in India?

Premium
RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

RBI cancels licence of Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank; lakhs of depositors in jeopardy

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 are now official: Here’s a closer look

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement