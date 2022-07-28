scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Explained: SpiceJet’s safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules

India's aviation safety regulator has ordered SpiceJet to curtail its schedule by 50 per cent for the next eight weeks. What is the reason for this? Will it impact the airline's flight schedule?

Written by Pranav Mukul , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 1:03:33 pm
As per the approved Summer Schedule for 2022, SpiceJet was to operate 4,192 departures every week. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri, File)

India’s aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered Ajay Singh-promoted SpiceJet to curtail its schedule by 50 per cent for the next eight weeks to ensure the airline sustains its “efforts for safe and reliable air transport service”. This was done in the aftermath of the airline witnessing a spate of safety-related incidents over the last few months that brought the low-cost carrier in regulatory spotlight. SpiceJet said in a statement that the regulatory missive will not impact its operations.

Also read |DGCA: Rise in technical snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

What has the DGCA ordered SpiceJet to do?

In an interim order issued on Wednesday, the DGCA said that over the next eight weeks, SpiceJet will be subjected to “enhanced surveillance” by the regulator, and any increase in number of departures above the 50 per cent cap will be “subject to airline demonstrating to the satisfaction of DGCA” that it has sufficient technical support and financial resource to safely and efficiently undertake increased capacity.

As per the approved Summer Schedule for 2022, which is effective till October 29, SpiceJet was to operate 4,192 departures every week. According to industry executives, SpiceJet has not been operating at full capacity over the last few months.

Also read |Why DGCA amended rules for boarding specially abled people on aircraft

So, are SpiceJet flights being cancelled?

In a statement early Thursday morning, the airline said all of its flights departed as per schedule during the day, and attributed some of its services getting dropped to the lean travel season.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

“There has been absolutely no impact on our schedule following yesterday’s order by the regulator. This has been possible as SpiceJet, like other airlines, had already rescheduled its flight operations due to the current lean travel season,” the airline said.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

What have been the DGCA’s observations? 

In its Wednesday order, the DGCA noted that it has been observed that SpiceJet has been taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents, but the airline needs to sustain efforts for safe and reliable air transport service.

On July 6, the DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet in light of the rising number of air safety incidents witnessed by the low-cost airline. The aviation safety regulator, in its notice, mentioned that the various incidents from April 1 this year till date have been reviewed, and it was found that “poor internal safety oversight” and “inadequate maintenance actions” has resulted in degradation of safety margins.

The regulator had also flagged SpiceJet’s poor financial condition in the notice, along with its potential consequence on flight safety.

Also in Explained |You can fly Akasa Air from August 7; here are the routes, prices and other offerings

What has been SpiceJet’s safety record?

A day before DGCA’s show-cause notice was issued, three SpiceJet aircraft suffered safety-related incidents, including a freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returning to Kolkata after the pilots realised after take-off that its weather radar was not working. The same day, the airline’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator, while its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra’s capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

Prior to this, the airline suffered a series of incidents including smoke in the cabin, fuselage door warnings and cabin depressurisation.

However, between July 9 and July 13, the regulator conducted 53 spot checks of 48 SpiceJet aircraft but did not find any major violations of safety guidelines.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

5

What would offend the mighty Devi

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

'Toxic hepatitis one of the most common causes of acute liver failure'

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement