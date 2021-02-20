Quixplained: What is the South African variant of Covid-19?

0 Comment(s) *
A mutation of the Covid-19 virus was discovered in South Africa and announced in December 2020. Similar to the UK mutation that India has been dealing with this year, the South African strain (501Y.V2) is more transmissible. However, it also affects the younger population more.
What is this variant and what does this mean for the country’s efforts to vaccinate the population against Covid-19? Take a look:
