Explained: Does the suspension of South Africa’s cricket board mean no SA players in the IPL?

Cricket South Africa has seldom been short of controversy and scandal in the last five years. Now, its image has hit the nadir with the South African Sports Confederation (SASCOC) suspending the board for a period of one month over grave corruption charges.

At a time when the entire sporting spectrum is incurring massive losses, this is a crushing setback to the South African cricket community. However, it doesn’t impact the participation of South African players in the Indian Premier League.

Why was Cricket South Africa suspended?

SASCOC acting chief executive Ravi Govender told a local newspaper that the radical step was taken to remove the negativity and governance issues around CSA, “so that in future they can be more effective and efficient in their mandate.”

Ever since Chris Nenzani took over as board president, there has been administrative chaos and financial instability. He was allegedly dictatorial, a reason CSA has had four CEOs in the last three years (Haroon Lorgat, Thabang Moroe, Jacques Faul and Kugandrie Govender).

His dispensation fell out with players, sponsors, and the players’ organisation. The board also failed to launch its ambitious T20 Global League. The financial losses were massive and corruption charges damning. There were also rumours of seat-splitting and racism. Subsequently, under mounting pressure, the president had to resign a few weeks ago, before completing his term.

Last week, 30 leading players from the men’s and women’s national teams signed an acerbic letter criticising the board for postponing CSA’s annual general meeting that had been scheduled for September 5. The SASCOC felt it was time to stop the rot.

So, who is administering cricket in the country?

At the present moment, it’s still the CSA. But their hands will be tied once the SASCOC sets up a task force to probe the financial and administrative ambiguities and anomalies.

That they would constitute the inquest probe without consulting or seeking advice from the CSA members’ council is a clear instance of isolating and alienating the board.

“The SASCOC Board…resolved that in order for it to facilitate the work of the task team, the CSA Board and those senior executives who serve ex-officio on the board are directed to step aside from the administration of CSA on full pay pending the outcome of the task team’s investigation,” SASCOC said in its letter.

What will be ICC’s stance? Will it continue to recognise CSA or uphold SASCOC’s decision?

The ICC, so far, has not taken any stand. However, Article 2.4 of the ICC constitution explains that: “The Member must manage it affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government (or other public or quasi-public body) interference in its governance, regulation and/or administration of Cricket in its Cricket Playing Country (including in operational matters, in the selection and management of teams, and in the appointment of coaches or support personnel).”

However, given the seriousness of the charges, the ICC might look deeper into the crisis and not go merely by the manual. It means, technically, that CSA is still the official governing body of South African cricket, according to the ICC manual. If ICC de-recognises the board, as it did during the peak of the apartheid era, it would stand suspended.

Can government interference lead to an international ban?

Yes. In 2019, ICC suspended South Africa’s neighbour Zimbabwe for not being able to keep “the sport free from political interference”.

In other sports, too, it is a common practice. One of the key principles of the Olympic Charter is that the national federations “must preserve their autonomy” and “resist” political pressures. In 2012, the International Olympic Committee suspended India for what was perceived by them as government interference in the running of the country’s sports bodies.

FIFA, too, has similar rules.

What happens in case of suspension?

A suspended country cannot compete in international events and its funding is halted. For instance, the ICC froze Zimbabwe’s funding when it suspended them last year, and also banned the country’s teams from international events.

If the ICC bans South Africa, can their players participate in the IPL?

An IPL contract is usually a tripartite agreement between the player and the two boards – one being the BCCI and the other the player’s home board. So as with Zimbabwe back during the Robert Mugabe regime, South Africa could engage in bilateral series that are not ICC-affiliated events.

So, IPL being a BCCI-regulated tournament, the participation of South African players would not be hampered unless, of course, the BCCI decides against it, which is very unlikely.

An ICC official said: “CSA will have final say in their cricketers playing in the IPL. ICC will have no objection as IPL is a domestic tournament.”

How are the players responding to it?

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was shocked, though empathetic. “Goodness me! What’s happening to cricket in SA is catastrophic. I feel so sorry for the many amazing people that work in that organisation and to all the players that are suffering at the hands of this disaster. Sport unites SA! This horror show is finishing cricket.”

