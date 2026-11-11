Why Sonia Gandhi chose a Milan hospital over Tata Memorial for cancer surgery

From her bouts of asthma and allergies, to her fight against breast cancer, and the fall during a rally that resulted in a broken shoulder — Sonia Gandhi has recounted it all in her recently published memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

The Congress leader recounts how while floating in and out of consciousness after the fall, she had seen Rajiv, smiling at her as if to say everything will be fine. She said that Sheila Dikshit, who was by her side at the time, noticed her smile. “(She) told me later that she noticed me suddenly smile in the middle of the tension-racked flight — I’m sure it must have been that moment,” she wrote in the memoir.

Talking of her experience with cancer, she revealed that she underwent treatment in Milan, Italy and Rotterdam in the Netherlands — and not at the renowned cancer hospital Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, as many had suspected. Here’s what to know.

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What is the Milan hospital Sonia chose for her cancer treatment?

While Gandhi was under treatment in India, she chose to undergo surgery in 2010 at the European Institute of Oncology in Milan. It is one of Europe’s leading anti-cancer institutes — a hub of global expertise dedicated to patient care and cutting-edge clinical research, which led to the institute developing a breast-conserving surgical technique now used worldwide. It also integrated plastic surgery as part of breast cancer care, set up one of the first nuclear medicine departments in the world, and took a lead on developing low-dose CT screening protocols for lung cancer.

The institute was founded by the breast-cancer specialist Dr Umberto Veronesi, known for inventing the breast-conserving cancer surgery quadrantectomy, where only a fourth of the breast tissue is removed. He was the one to operate on Sonia. A renowned oncologist, Veronesi had served as Italy’s Minister of Health between 2000 and 2001 and as a Senator between 2008 and 2011.

“Afterwards, still groggy from the anaesthesia, I saw Dr. Veronesi with them by my bedside. How relieved I felt to hear him announce, ‘Non c’è niente da preoccuparsi, tutto è andato bene e non ci sono residui’ (No need to worry, everything has gone well and there are no residues),” Gandhi recounted in her memoir.

One year after her surgery, follow-up tests detected a growth in her pancreas. She was then recommended surgery at Erasmus teaching hospital in Rotterdam under the well-known pancreatic surgeon, Dr Casper van Eijck.

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Younger than Dr Veronesi, Gandhi remembers him as “exuberant and lively personality, but as a doctor equally kind and caring”. He told her she was fortunate that the tumour was detected at a precancerous stage, for which Gandhi thanked her doctors at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Why did Sonia Gandhi choose to go there?

There were several reasons she chose the centres she did for her surgery.

First was a matter of privacy. “A question arose… Should I undergo the surgery here, at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, or abroad? … the thought of my illness being discussed in the media was painful to me — even infuriating. True, I had become a public figure, but did that mean I wasn’t to be allowed even a modicum of privacy?” she wrote.

Second, it was the proximity to her family. She writes that the institute situated on the outskirts of Milan was a good option for her sisters, Nadia and Anouchka, would be close by.

How did Sonia Gandhi deal with Delhi’s pollution?

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With asthma and allergy flare-ups, Delhi’s toxic and hazardous air was a challenge for her.

“The surgeries left me feeling somewhat fragile. I found an escape from Delhi’s winter ordeal in Goa, where I went for a few days a number of times along with family or friends. It was therapy: long walks on the deserted beach morning and evening, cycling along paths laid between beautiful trees and shrubs, sitting outdoors breathing in the fresh air.”