How Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 seeks to tackle India’s burgeoning waste problem

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the new Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026 on Tuesday (January 27. This will come into force on April 1, 2026, replacing the SWM Rules of 2016.

The new regulation overhauls the framework for garbage management by urban and rural local bodies, and promotes reduction, reuse and at-source processing, rather than relying on large landfills and dumping yards.

Why were the new rules introduced? How are they different from the 2016 SWM Rules?

The SWM Rules, introduced a decade ago, replaced the Municipal Solid Waste Rules of 2000. It focused on segregation at source, reuse and recycling, door-to-door collection, and scientific disposal and management of municipal waste at landfills.