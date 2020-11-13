scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 13, 2020
Bihar polls

Quixplained: Socialising and Covid-19, amid the festive season

With the festive season upon us, you may find yourself in a position where you have to socialise. Here are some pointers you can keep in mind to stay safe amid Covid-19.

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | November 13, 2020 9:09:38 am
Covid-19, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus transmission, Coronavirus transmission indoors, Covid transmission indoors, Indian ExpressSocialising and Covid-19: What to do amid the festive season

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, how do you socialise during festivals? If you’re indoors, you can control the transmission of the virus by managing room occupancy, ensuring efficient ventilation and following mandatory precations.

Here are some pointers you can keep in mind to stay safe:

Covid-19, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus transmission, Coronavirus transmission indoors, Covid transmission indoors, Indian Express Amid the festive season, here’s how to socialise keeping in mind Covid-19. Covid-19, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus transmission, Coronavirus transmission indoors, Covid transmission indoors, Indian Express Indoors are trickly places for airborne transmission of the coronavirus. Here’s what you can do Covid-19, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus transmission, Coronavirus transmission indoors, Covid transmission indoors, Indian Express Air circulation is important indoors Covid-19, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus transmission, Coronavirus transmission indoors, Covid transmission indoors, Indian Express Wear a mask at all times. Don’t stay longer than an hour Covid-19, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus transmission, Coronavirus transmission indoors, Covid transmission indoors, Indian Express Food and drinks: Use biodegradable cutlery; avoid buffets

Don’t miss from Quixplained | The Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 and what its Phase III trial result means

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Nov 13: Latest News

Advertisement