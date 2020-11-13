Quixplained: Socialising and Covid-19, amid the festive season

Socialising and Covid-19: What to do amid the festive season

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, how do you socialise during festivals? If you’re indoors, you can control the transmission of the virus by managing room occupancy, ensuring efficient ventilation and following mandatory precations.

Here are some pointers you can keep in mind to stay safe:

Amid the festive season, here's how to socialise keeping in mind Covid-19.

Indoors are trickly places for airborne transmission of the coronavirus . Here's what you can do

Air circulation is important indoors

Wear a mask at all times. Don't stay longer than an hour

Food and drinks: Use biodegradable cutlery; avoid buffets

