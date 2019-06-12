Telling Numbers: How social media use relates to knowledge of Chowkidar slogans

In a new study by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies that suggested social media did not influence the BJP’s Lok Sabha victory very heavily — the party’s vote share among non-users of social media was comparable to its overall share — one finding was that social media did enhance the reach of the election planks of the main two parties.

Advertising

For example, almost half the respondents who did not use social media had no knowledge of the BJP slogan “Main bhi Chowkidar” and the Congress counter “Chowkidar chor hai” while four in every five respondents who had a high social media exposure had heard about them.

The overall awareness of “Main bhi Chowkidar” was found to be slightly less than that of “Chowkidar chor hai”.

Almost half the non-social media user, again, were found to be unaware about the Congress’s promised NYAY scheme, but the Congress did manage to communicate about the scheme to about three-fourth of users with high/moderate exposure to social media.

Advertising

The knowledge about the Balakot air-strikes, meanwhile, was very high across all the sections but the gap between social media users and non-users was found to be more than 20 percentage points.

(Source for text and data: Centre for the Study of Developing Studies)