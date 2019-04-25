Telling numbers: Social media posts taken down in this election season, by category

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections are witnessing an unprecedented political fight both on the ground and online.

This is also the first Lok Sabha election in which the Election Commission of India is working in coordination with social media platforms to ensure a level playing field in the online space.

As part of this arrangement, social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube have removed a total 628 objectionable posts at the EC’s behest since March 10.

The largest number of actions have been taken by Facebook, which has removed 468 political posts and 60 political advertisements for violating the 48-hour period of ‘election silence’.