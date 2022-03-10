Explained: Why the Smithsonian is returning its collection of priceless Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Months after launching an institution-wide review of its practices and ethical code, the prestigious Smithsonian museum has announced it will return most of its collection of Benin Bronzes to their homeland Nigeria. The organisation’s decision comes amid renewed calls worldwide for western museums to return plundered artefacts to their countries of origin.

Around five months ago, the Smithsonian had first removed its entire collection of Benin Bronzes — formally known as the ‘Benin Kingdom Court Style artworks’ — from display at its National Museum of African Art in Washington DC.

The repatriation of the ancient artefacts is being carried out as part of an agreement between Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Smithsonian, The Washington Post reported.

What are the Benin Bronzes?

From intricately decorated cast plaques to animal and human figurines, the Benin Bronzes are a group of over 3,000 sculptures and artworks from the ancient Kingdom of Benin in present-day Nigeria, that dates back to at least the 16th century. These historic pieces all share a common painful past — they were looted by British colonial forces during the infamous raid on Benin City in 1897.

Several of these pieces were specially commissioned for the kings or Obas, and Queen Mothers of the kingdom. These artefacts provide insight into the culture of the Benin Kingdom as well as its relationships with neighbouring states. Some of these pieces also point to the kingdom’s relationship with Europeans.

In 1897, after seven British delegates were killed on their way to Benin City for a trade mission, the British launched a retaliatory military expedition which ultimately resulted in the city being captured. The Benin Royal Palace was partially destroyed and looted — thousands of artefacts were taken back to the UK.

Since then, the items have been scattered around the world. But Nigerian historians and activists have long been trying to get them back.

Most of the 39 pieces in the Smithsonian’s collection will be returned to Nigeria, a spokesperson told The New York Times. The Smithsonian has legal title to own all the artefacts, which it says it acquired over the years mainly through donations.

Why did the Smithsonian decide to return the artefacts?

The return of the Benin Bronzes is the Smithsonian’s first planned repatriation of colonial artefacts since it started working on a new policy of ethical returns.

For over six months, an Ethical Returns Working Group, comprising representatives from eight museums and centres, worked towards crafting a new set of guidelines that will be applied to over 155 million artefacts housed in the Smithsonian’s 19 museums and research centres, The Washington Post reported. The goal of the panel was re-assessing its collecting standards, which decide which artworks should be included in its collections and which should not.

Under pressure from the global art community, Germany last year announced that it was returning a “substantial” portion of its own Benin Bronzes collection. Soon after, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, too, returned two brass plaques from its collection.

How does the Smithsonian plan on returning the historic pieces?

The repatriation of the 39 artworks is part of a broader agreement between the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Smithsonian. The agreement, which may be signed by next month, provides for loans, shared exhibitions and education programs in Nigeria, The Washington Post reported.

