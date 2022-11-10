‘Bully’ Gavin Williamson ousted from UK Cabinet again: who is he, and what has he done now?

UK Minister Sir Gavin Williamson, a close ally of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a controversial figure in British politics, resigned from the Cabinet on Wednesday (November 10) after he was accused of abusive behaviour towards a number of his Conservative Party colleagues and civil servants.

In his resignation letter submitted to Sunak, Williamson denied the “characteristics of the claims”, but said he was stepping down as the allegations were becoming “a distraction for the good work this government is doing”. Sunak said he was accepting the resignation letter with “great sadness”, but added that he supported Williamson’s decision.

Also Explained | Rishi Sunak’s difficult challenge

Incidentally, this isn’t the first time Williamson has been forced to leave Cabinet. In fact, it is the third time. He has previously been sacked as defence secretary by Theresa May and education secretary by Boris Johnson.

So, what led to Sir Gavin Williamson’s resignation this time?

Sir Gavin, who held a post as Minister without Portfolio in Sunak’s government, announced he was quitting after former chief whip Wendy Morton made a formal complaint to the Tory HQ and shared a series of expletive-laden text messages from him with the Parliament’s bullying watchdog. Morton alleged Williamson had sent her the offensive messages because he was upset he had not been invited for the Queen’s funeral, The Guardian reported.

In his messages, he allegedly accused Morton of punishing senior MPs who were out of favour with Liz Truss’ government, The Sunday Times reported.

According to a recent report by The Guardian, Williamson had also previously told a civil servant to “slit” his throat and “jump out of the window” when he was serving as defence secretary. 10 Downing Street has said it will be carrying out an informal investigation into the claims.

In a recent interview with Channel 4 news, former deputy chief whip Anne Milton alleged Sir Gavin gathered “salacious gossip” about his colleagues and often used it against them.

Advertisement

The Tory MP has denied the claims, insisting that he had “good working relationships” with his “brilliant officials”.

Sir Gavin Williamson’s political career

Sir Gavin has been involved in Conservative Party politics for well over a decade now. He worked as a fireplace salesman and ran a pottery company before being elected as an MP in 2010, according to the BBC.

He worked as a close aide to David Cameron, until the former prime minister left office in June 2016. He also served as chief whip during Theresa May’s tenure as prime minister. Known for his eccentricities, he was said to have kept a tarantula called Cronus on his desk when he was chief whip, the BBC reported.

Advertisement

In 2017, he was promoted to defence secretary, which was widely considered a surprising move as he had no military background.

Sir Gavin Williamson resigns from Cabinet – it’s not the first time

Sir Gavin is no stranger to controversy. He was previously fired as defence minister over the leaking of a key decision linked to the Chinese telecom giant Huawei. At the time, he denied he was the source of the leak.

While serving as Secretary of State for Education under former PM Boris Johnson, chaos ensued following the introduction of a controversial exam grading algorithm during the Covid-19 pandemic. The grading system was ultimately scrapped after protests by parents and students.

In 2021, Johnson removed him during a Cabinet reshuffle.

Don't Miss | Five things you did not know about Rishi Sunak

How has Sir Gavin responded to bullying allegations?

In his resignation letter, the Tory MP wrote: “I am complying with this process and I have apologised to the recipient for those messages. Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.”

Sunak accepted his resignation, ending his 14-day stint in government.

Advertisement

How has Rishi Sunak responded to Sir Gavin’s resignation?

Under pressure from the Opposition, Sunak on Wednesday said he regretted appointing Sir Gavin as a junior minister in the Cabinet office. “I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Questions in parliament.

The Opposition has said that including Williamson in his cabinet in the first place was a sign of “poor judgment and leadership” by Sunak.