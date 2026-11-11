In China, November 11 has been a day for single people to celebrate their relationship status. What began as a celebration among university students over three decades ago has become one of the world’s biggest shopping events and has drawn millions of consumers to online platforms with discounts and celebrity-led promotions.

The festival, however, is changing. It has expanded to include a month-long sales campaign while e-commerce companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to persuade shoppers to make purchases. Chatbots recommend products, while virtual try-on tools offer shoppers a more personalised experience.

The technology push comes at a time when Chinese consumers are becoming more cautious about spending. A prolonged property downturn and fatigue with year-round discounts have made it harder for retailers to generate the excitement that once defined the festival.

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The Associated Press reported that sales during the 2026 Singles’ Day campaign had crossed 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) by October 31, broadly in line with the corresponding period last year. The festival’s record sales in 2025 were nearly 1.7 trillion yuan ($254 billion).

So, how did a celebration of singlehood become a global retail phenomenon, and what does Singles’ Day look like today? Here’s a look.

What does Singles’ Day in China entail?

Celebrated on November 11, Singles’ Day takes its name from the date 11/11, with the four ones representing people without partners.

It is believed to have originated at Nanjing University in 1993 and was initially termed Bachelors’ Day. Male students began marking the occasion by treating themselves to gifts, organising social gatherings and celebrating their single status.

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The observance spread beyond university campuses over time and came to be an occasion for all single people — including women — to celebrate their independence.

The occasion also offered an alternative to festivals that traditionally placed greater emphasis on couples and families. For many young people, it became a way of celebrating singlehood rather than viewing it as a social disadvantage.

How did Singles’ Day evolve into a commercial staple?

The transformation into a consumer-focused celebration began in 2009, when e-commerce giant Alibaba turned November 11 into a day-long online shopping festival.

The marketing pitch played on the original idea of the day by suggesting that even without a partner, people could treat themselves by shopping. According to a Quartz report, Alibaba promoted the event with the message: “Even if you don’t have a boyfriend or girlfriend, you can at least shop like crazy.”

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The strategy drew criticism. Zhang Hailan, a folklore researcher at East China Normal University, argued in 2015 that Alibaba had turned an occasion associated with the social stigma of being single into a celebratory shopping experience.

The strategy worked. Other retailers joined in, and the event grew in scale, with companies investing in advertising, celebrity appearances, livestreamed performances and interactive shopping experiences.

In 2023, Alibaba kicked off its Singles’ Day campaign with a group of livestreamers, including popular online influencer Austin Li Jiaqi, known as the “Lipstick King”, and actor-singer Allen Lin Yilun. During the first evening of presales, 12 livestreamers each generated more than 100 million yuan ($14 million) in sales volume by midnight, according to figures released by Alibaba.

Such large-scale shopping events are not limited to China. In 2019, Amazon hosted a live concert for its Prime members featuring performers including Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa ahead of its Prime Day sale.

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Over the years, Singles’ Day expanded beyond Alibaba to include rival platforms such as JD.com and social commerce platforms such as Douyin, China’s version of TikTok.

Is Singles’ Day big today?

Singles’ Day is widely regarded as the world’s largest online shopping festival, having grown far beyond its origins as a one-day sale.

Alibaba’s gross merchandise value (GMV) rose from 52 million yuan ( 7.6 million) in 2009 to 168.2 billion yuan (25.3 billion) in 2017. The festival subsequently expanded beyond Alibaba, with third-party estimates tracking sales across China’s major e-commerce platforms.

According to Bain & Company, total Singles’ Day GMV rose from 840 billion yuan in 2020 to 1.115 trillion yuan in 2022 and 1.442 trillion yuan in 2024.

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Retailers have extended the promotional period from a single day to several weeks, making year-on-year comparisons less straightforward. Alibaba and JD.com have also stopped disclosing their overall festival transaction values.

The AP reported that total Singles’ Day sales in 2025 reached nearly 1.7 trillion yuan. For the 2026 campaign, cumulative sales had exceeded 1 trillion yuan by October 31, according to retail data platform Syntun, broadly matching the pace of the previous year.

The event’s expansion has also changed how its success is measured. Rather than a single day’s shopping frenzy, it is now a prolonged contest among e-commerce companies to attract consumers, retain merchants and increase purchases across multiple platforms.

How is AI changing Singles’ Day shopping?

One of the biggest changes to the festival is the growing integration of artificial intelligence into the shopping experience.

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According to a November 11 Reuters report, Alibaba, JD.com and PDD Holdings are increasingly using AI-powered tools to attract consumers. These include chatbots that recommend products, virtual try-on features, automated discount searches and shopping assistants that can help customers complete purchases.

Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall platforms have incorporated AI tools that allow shoppers to research products and find deals. JD.com’s AI shopping assistant, Dongdong, attracted nearly 80 million users seeking shopping advice during this year’s festival, more than three times the figure recorded last year.

The shift is also visible on social commerce platforms. On Douyin, AI-generated chatbot links accounted for around 5% of purchases in October, according to data from WPIC Marketing + Technologies. For more considered purchases, such as dietary supplements, the proportion exceeded 20%.

AI is also emerging as a product category in its own right. Alibaba said sales of AI toys on its platforms crossed 100 million yuan within a year of the category’s launch. Sales of AI companion robots increased nearly fivefold year-on-year in the second half of October, while sales of AI token packages, prepaid credits that allow customers to use AI services, rose more than 700% between October 15 and November 5, compared with September 15 to October 5, according to Alibaba’s Tmall platform.

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However, the growing dependence on AI also presents challenges for retailers. Brands that fail to appear in AI-generated recommendations or product searches could lose visibility among consumers.

Whether these technological changes will translate into significantly higher overall spending remains uncertain. Reuters reported that Singles’ Day sales rose just 2.4% between October 7 and October 31, according to Syntun.

The festival’s enormous scale has also raised environmental concerns. The volume of deliveries generates transport-related emissions, while discarded plastic packaging adds to waste.

Chinese authorities and retailers have sought to address these concerns by promoting recyclable packaging and more sustainable delivery practices. JD.com, for instance, introduced measures to reduce packaging waste during earlier editions of the festival.