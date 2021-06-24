Explained: What is the Single National Curriculum proposed for schools in Pakistan and what are its criticisms?

After assuming power in August 2018, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI), promised a series of educational reforms that would improve outcomes across Pakistani schools and bridge the gap between private and public educational institutions.

As part of this policy, his government proposed implementing a Single National Curriculum (SNC) that would establish a uniform system “in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and a common platform of assessment so that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high-quality education”. Like the previous National Curriculum in 2006, the current SNC will only provide the minimum learning standards that every child should be able to achieve in a particular subject at a certain grade level. The first phase of the SNC was launched in March 2021 and covers primary school students. The second and third phases covering classes 6 to 12 will be rolled out by 2023.

Since its proposal, the SNC has come under significant criticism for its focus on religious topics, its impact on state’s autonomy and its efficacy in improving educational standards.

Criticisms of the SNC

According to the Pakistani Education Ministry, the SNC is driven by certain fundamental considerations, notably the teachings of the Qur’an, the Pakistani constitution, and the vision of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. In turn, critics of the SNC have pointed out that parts of the curriculum violate Article 22 of the Pakistani Constitution which allows for freedom of religion at educational institutions. They claim that by forcing students to study teachings from the Qur’an, the curriculum discriminates against non-Muslim students and subsequently violates their constitutional rights. Lahore-based public policy expert, Peter Jacobs and a team of educationalists, found that 9% of the content in class 3 English textbooks, violated Article 22. As students get older, the situation worsens. The same team found that 23% of the class 4 English textbook and 21% of the class 5 textbook, similarly run afoul of the constitutional safeguards. Jacobs and his team also point to passages in textbooks that alienate non-Muslim students, with one in particular posing the question: “Do you know that Allah is our creator?”

The Ministry of Education for its part has stated that non-Muslim students will be exempt from studying material based on religions other than their own. Additionally, for the first time, a special curriculum has been devised for Hindus, Christians, Bahais and Sikhs to promote tolerance of all communities in Pakistan. Schools teaching Cambridge O-A levels and the International Baccalaureate curriculum (mostly private) will not fall under the purview of the SNC.

States have also taken a stand against the SNC, claiming that education is a provincial matter as enshrined by the 18th constitutional amendment in 2010. While the PTI-ruled Punjab became the first province to adopt the SNC, the Pakistani Peoples Party led government in Sindh has rejected it entirely. The governments in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also claimed to be ill-prepared to implement the curriculum this year. Furthermore, in Punjab, parents and teachers have complained about the SNC, stating that its requirement for students to study English will cause many older students to fall behind or resort to rote learning.

To allay these fears, the Pakistani Ministry of Education has pointed to nationalised curriculums in several other nations. It notes that the SNC builds upon the 2006 national curriculum while also prioritising critical thinking and establishing common benchmarks. Additionally, the Ministry has claimed that the SNC was designed by a well-qualified team who conducted comparative studies against educational curricula in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom to decide what content to include.

The government has also cited false propaganda as one of the reasons behind public distrust of the SNC. In particular, it has responded to rumours surrounding the standards for biology textbooks, noting that several sources had incorrectly claimed that human anatomy figures in those books would be covered with appropriate clothing. This, the Ministry of Federal Education has said, is completely untrue, along with the allegation that seminary teachers alone would be tasked with teaching religious content in schools.

The biggest concern surrounding the SNC is that it doesn’t do much to address core challenges to the Pakistani educational system. The Brookings Institute, in a recent report evaluating the SNC, points to the phenomenon of isomorphic mimicry in which developing states “pretend to do the reforms that look like the kind of reforms that successful countries do” without actually changing much. In Pakistan, 22.8 million children are currently out of school, nearly as many as the number of children (25 million) currently in school. Additionally, most Pakistani graduates underperform on core educational metrics and largely lack vocational training skills according to several Annual Status of Education Reports. Advocates of education reform argue that the SNC does little to address low attendance rates, poor teaching quality and a lack of funding for schools. While some, including the Fulbright scholar Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, praise the government for its attempt to introduce a standardised benchmark, others accuse it of being more of a smokescreen to distract from a lack of attention given to meaningful reform.

SNC and madrassas

One of the key components of the SNC will be the integration of madrassas or religious institutions into a unified educational system. There are currently 25,000 madrassas and 250,000 ordinary schools in Pakistan meaning that roughly 1 in 10 children in the country rely on a madrassa for their educational needs. While these madrassas have been criticised for producing poor educational outcomes and fostering extremism, they are often the only option available to poor students, providing them with a free education and often food and shelter as well.

Mainstreaming of madrassas has been a priority of many Pakistani governments in the past. In the 1980s and 1990s, the Institute of Policy Studies, a prominent think-tank in Islamabad, held conferences to consider whether the madrassas would be open to teaching contemporary disciplines alongside their theological subject matter. After 9/11, Pervez Musharraf, then Prime Minister attempted to introduce non-religious subjects in madrassas to address concerns that they were hotbeds of religious radicalisation. His policy failed to be realised in its entirety, however, most madrassas agreed to include some non-religious subjects, albeit without succumbing to universal educational standards prescribed by the government.

Under the SNC, the Ministry of Education and the federation of religious seminaries have agreed in-principle to bring the madrassas under the gambit of formal schooling. This, according to their agreement, would result in thousands of madrassas being registered as formal schools, and consequently, allow millions of children to receive a standard education and appear in board exams. However, critics of the SNC point out that instead of mainstreaming madrassas, the SNC will instead mandate that educational practices employed by madrassas enter public and private schools.