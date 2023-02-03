Singapore Chief Justice watches Supreme Court Proceedings: Why is he here?

In an unusual event, the Chief Justice of Singapore Justice Sundaresh Menon on Friday (February 3) watched proceedings of the Supreme Court alongside Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, welcomed Indian-origin Justice Menon.

Who is Justice Menon?

Justice Menon is the Chief Justice of the Singapore Supreme Court. He was appointed in 2012 as the fourth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and was earlier the Attorney General of Singapore. A graduate of the National University of Singapore, he also has a Master’s degree in Law from Harvard Law School like CJI Chandrachud.

Why is he here?

Justice Menon is the chief guest at the event to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of the Supreme Court on Saturday. The theme of this year’s lecture is “The Role of the Judiciary in a Changing World”.

The Supreme Court of India came into existence on January 28, two days after India became Republic on January 26 1950.

The Chief Justices of India and Singapore plan to discuss the “scope for further cooperation between the two judiciaries” along with the possibilities of knowledge-sharing in the spheres of legal and judicial education and the use of technology to enhance the cause of justice. Justice Menon was invited to witness the proceedings of the Supreme Court.

Is this the first time a foreign judge has been part of SC proceedings?

This is not the first time that the Apex Court has witnessed a foreign Chief Justice. On February 24, 2020, the President of the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court, Lord Robert John Reed, witnessed the proceedings of India’s Supreme Court.

Justice Reed had come to India as part of the International Judges Conference 2020 and was welcomed by the then CJI SA Bobde along with Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and former Attorney General KK Venugopal.

Before this in 2012, former CJI SH Kapadia visited the United Kingdom as part of the Indo-British Legal Forum, which was co-hosted by the Rt. Hon. Lord Phillips, President of the Supreme Court and the Rt. Hon. the Lord Judge, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales between June 18-20, at the Supreme Court on Parliament Square, London.

Former CJI SH Kapadia was also accompanied by senior Indian judges like Justices Altamas Kabir and DK Jain of the Supreme Court. Attorney General of India Goolam E Vahanvati and Private Secretary to the CJI HK Juneja also attended this Forum which witnessed discussion on judicial independence and freedom of expression alongside other socio-economic and environmental issues.