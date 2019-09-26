Simply Put: The Trump-Biden-Ukraine story

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, has announced that the House would begin a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump to hold him accountable for a “betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections”.

Trump is alleged to have tried to enlist a foreign country, Ukraine, on his side in a personal political battle with Joe Biden, the senior Democratic Party leader who was President Barack Obama’s vice-president from 2009 to 2017. Biden is the frontrunner to be the Democratic party’s nominee against Trump in the presidential election of 2020.

In a telephone conversation two months ago, Trump is alleged to have pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open a corruption investigation in his country against Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Before this call, the President issued a personal order to freeze more than $391 million of US aid to Ukraine, The Washington Post and The New York Times have reported.

The aid Trump allegedly ordered frozen was intended for use in training and equipping Kyiv’s forces against continuing Russian hostility. The money was in two packets: $250 million from the Defence Department’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative; $141 million from the State Department’s foreign military financing program. The funds — which would have lapsed on September 30 — were finally released on September 11.

The announcement by Pelosi on Tuesday greatly increases the possibility that Trump will become the fourth individual in the 230-year history of the American presidency to face removal from office by impeachment. None of the previous three — Andrew Johnson (1865-69), Richard Nixon (1969-74) and Bill Clinton (1993-2001) — was removed as a result of impeachment (see inset).

Developments so far

Two years of speculation on possible impeachment, as Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert S Mueller III probed the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, ended in July with Mueller neither indicting nor exonerating the President. But in August, an intelligence community whistleblower filed a fresh complaint about Trump, which an inspector general of the intelligence community deemed “credible” and “urgent”, and forwarded to the acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire.

On September 13, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff subpoenaed Maguire, accusing him of “improperly” withholding the contents of the whistleblower’s complaint citing “confidential and potentially privileged communications”. Schiff expressed “grave concerns that (Maguire’s) office, together with the Department of Justice and possibly the White House, are engaged in an unlawful effort to protect the President and conceal from the Committee information related to his possible ‘serious or flagrant’ misconduct, abuse of power, or violation of law”.

Over September 18, 19, and 20, reports in The Post, The NYT, and The Wall Street Journal revealed that the whistleblower’s complaint, made on August 12, was about a phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy on July 25, in the course of which Trump had asked the Ukrainian leader “about eight times” to investigate Hunter Biden. Several Democratic lawmakers called for an impeachment inquiry on September 20.

As the scandal escalated, Trump confirmed he had discussed Biden with Zelenskiy in the context of “all the corruption taking place”: “We don’t want… Biden and his son creating [sic] to the corruption already in the Ukraine.” He also said he would release the full transcript of his call with the Ukrainian leader. The transcript was released Wednesday late evening India time.

On September 24, Schiff tweeted that the whistleblower had expressed the desire to speak directly with the House Intelligence Committee, and might testify “as soon as this week”. And Pelosi announced the House will begin a formal impeachment inquiry because “the actions taken to date by the President have seriously violated the Constitution”.

Biden and Ukraine

The Bidens’ connection with Ukraine began in April 2014, when Hunter, son of then Vice-President Biden, joined the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas firm owned by the oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, a former minister in the government of Viktor Yanukovych, a leader with close links to Russia who had just been removed as President by Ukraine’s Parliament.

In February 2015, a man called Viktor Shokin became the prosecutor general of Ukraine, and took charge of an ongoing investigation of money laundering, tax evasion, and corruption against Zlochevsky and Burisma. The US and the International Monetary Fund accused Shokin of going slow on corruption. In March 2016, Biden went to Kyiv, and threatened President Petro Poroshenko that he would hold back a scheduled $1 billion US loan if he did not fire Shokin. In 2018, Biden boasted that as a result of his threat, the “son of a bitch… got fired”.

From the spring of 2019, according to multiple US media reports, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani started to pressure the Ukrainians to dig up dirt on Biden from the Burisma episode. The withholding of the military aid, and Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart were allegedly part of the same tactics of pressure. Hunter Biden is no longer with Burisma.

Commentators have pointed out that Biden’s actions in 2016 were on behalf of President Obama, and that there was no evidence that he intended his son to benefit in any way. Also, as a commentary in The Atlantic has argued, Biden’s demand for a tougher prosecutor was more likely to increase the pressure on Burisma than to take it off.

What happens now

Based on reports in the US media, it would appear that a large number of Democrats believe that the new accusations represent an open-and-shut case against Trump, much more easy to grasp for the public than the complex nuances of the Mueller report. The President used taxpayer money as a bargaining chip to force a foreign government to go after a personal political rival — this sounds like clear-cut impropriety, in their view. “Right now, we have to strike while the iron is hot,” Pelosi told House Democrats on Tuesday.

Late Wednesday night India time, The NYT was reporting that 209 Representatives supported an impeachment inquiry. All except one — an Independent — were Democrats, making up more than two-thirds of the 235-strong House Democrat group. No Republicans were in favour of the impeachment inquiry.