Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘SYL’ music video removed: Why does YouTube remove content?

Google-owned YouTube has removed a new song by deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from its platform in India citing a “legal complaint from the government”. The song, SYL, is available in other countries on YouTube, and is also available on audio streaming platforms such as Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn within India.

Why has YouTube removed the video?

The only reason cited by YouTube is the legal complaint from the government. In a statement, the video streaming platform’s spokesperson said: “We have clear policies for removal requests from governments around the world. We review government removal requests when notified through the correct legal processes, and also review content for violations of our Community Guidelines. And, where appropriate, we restrict or remove content in keeping with local laws and our Terms of Service after a thorough review. All of these requests are tracked and included in our Transparency Report.” The platform did not detail the exact reason why the video was removed.

What is Sidhu Moosewala’s song about?

The song titled SYL — named on the under-construction Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal — was recorded just weeks before the singer’s murder, and was released on June 23. The song is based on the water issue between Punjab and Haryana for a long time, and the music video that has now been taken down, talked of the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots, showing the Sikh flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation. The YouTube video got 27 million views in less than three days. It also received 3.3 million likes on the video streaming platform.

What makes YouTube remove videos from its platform?

YouTube uses various mechanisms for removing videos from its platform including community reporting as well as requests from government bodies, law enforcement agencies, court orders, etc. The government requests are made either through the formal channels such as webforms, etc. or through informal channels such as Google’s public policy team. Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others may claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation.

How many times has YouTube received government requests in India to remove content?

As per the Google Transparency Report, during 2021, there were 1,670 government requests to remove content from YouTube. This ranged across categories such as defamation, government criticism, violence, religious offence, national security, hate speech, copyright, privacy and security, etc. In 2020, 1,538 such requests were made.