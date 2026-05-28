Siddaramaiah steps down: Karnataka’s recent history of CM changes, and their effect on elections

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday (May 28) stepped down as Karnataka Chief Minister, clearing the way for the potential ascension of his long-time party rival and deputy D K Shivakumar to the post.

The resignation came after a protracted leadership tussle between the two leaders, with the Congress leadership finally taking a decision it had been putting off for months.

Siddaramaiah, 78, commanded the support of a majority of the Congress MLAs in Karnataka. He was also the Congress’s only OBC chief minister, someone who helped build a coalition of minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits.

Yet, the party has decided in favour of a leadership change at a crucial moment. Assembly elections are due in 2028 and Siddaramaiah would have been over 80 years old by that time. And though Shivakumar belongs to the Vokkaliga community, he is much younger than Siddaramaiah. Additionally, Rajya Sabha and MLC elections and polls to the five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) are also around the corner.