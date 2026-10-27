Siang dam project: Planned to ‘counter China’, why it is being opposed in Arunachal

Tensions are rising in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang belt, with sections of the indigenous Adi community, youth leaders and riverbank residents objecting to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). A 12-hour shutdown was called on Friday; reports of vandalism and violence emerged soon after it ended and continued late into the night.

According to locals, the project threatens them economically and socially, and also impinges upon the sentimental and cultural heritage attached to their ancestral land. Even as the government goes ahead with the pre-feasibility survey (PFR), apprehensions have only grown.

The state government maintains that the SUMP is essential to counter China’s proposed upstream dam and is a national security issue.

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What is the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project?

At 11,200 MW, the SUMP is touted to be India’s largest hydropower project. Plans to harness the Siang and Subansiri rivers date back to 1982, when the Brahmaputra Board proposed three smaller projects; countering Chinese projects was not a primary concern then. In 2013, however, the central government raised concerns over Chinese projects on the Yarlung Tsangpo — as the Siang is known in upstream Tibet — and expressed interest in being a downstream user.

In 2017, the proposed Siang Upper Stage-I and Stage-II were merged under one umbrella, which eventually took shape as the SUMP. The project gained further prominence after China approved its 60,000 MW lower Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower project in December 2024.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ninog Ering, Pasighat West MLA, said, “It is a national interest project. What if China purposely releases water and uses it [its dam] as a water bomb? We need checks and balances in place. This is why the Centre emphasised that we need this project.”

Experts, however, have questioned this argument.

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Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, said, “The government is trying to say that the SUMP is required to counter China. But the problem is that we don’t even know the basic dimensions of the Chinese project. Only when we know the operational SOP of the project will we know what kind of impact it will have on India and what needs to be done to take care of it.”

Thakkar said it was essential for India to seek public details of the project from Beijing.

“As a downstream country we have the right to that information. India is pushing for the project by just assuming that it will help counter the Chinese project. Even if India wants to go ahead with the project, it will not be possible without the full cooperation of the local community,” Thakkar told The Indian Express.

What is the project’s current status?

The SUMP is currently at the pre-feasibility survey stage. In September, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the project would not be “rushed beyond the feasibility stage.”

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Khandu said that if experts found the project not feasible, “there will be no further progress.”

The Chief Minister also assured extensive consultations with affected communities if the SUMP progresses beyond the feasibility stage, including a social impact assessment, an environmental assessment and preparation of a detailed project report.

Ering added, “The Chief Minister has already given the assurance that even after the PFR if villagers do not want the project to go ahead, then it will not be done. However, it should be kept in mind that the government will look into all aspects for the affected residents, including proper compensation and rehabilitation.”

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Dubit Siram, a resident of Geku village along the Siang, said it was unlikely that the government would step back once the PFR is completed.”It is unlikely that the PFR will say that the project is not feasible. When has it ever happened? The authorities should give it to us in writing that even after the PFR, the dam will not be built. Even if the PFR is done, we will not allow the construction of the dam,” said Siram, general secretary of the youth wing of the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF).

What do local communities stand to lose?

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For the indigenous communities, the loss of ancestral land and livelihood are at the core of the issue. “We will be refugees in our own land,” Siram said.

Thakkar also stressed that for indigenous communities and residents along the riverbank, the Siang is like a “mother for them culturally, economically, socially and on religious terms.”

Condemning the recent vandalism reported from Pasighat, Ering said, “People have the right to be angry, but we are ready to hold conversations. Maybe we could have implemented the awareness programmes sooner. But the point is that there are elements that are constantly instigating the protestors.”