Explained: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s allegations about ‘targeting’ by agencies

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday wrote a letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu claiming that the law enforcement agencies have been “let loose” against leaders of his party since it ended its alliance with the BJP. He alleged that leaders and legislators of the Sena have been “systematically targeted” by “using” law enforcement agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Vishwas Waghmode explains on why Raut made these allegations and what does this mean for the Shiv Sena and MVA government.

What has Raut alleged in the letter?

Raut claimed that ED personnel were “leaving no stone unturned to intimidate/harass” Sena legislators, MPs and leaders, as well as their friends, relatives and acquaintances. “Ever since Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP in the state of Maharashtra we find Shiv Sena MPs/ leaders being systematically targeted by using law enforcing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate being let loose against us and in the process. Enforcement Directorate personnel are leaving no stone unturned to intimidate/harass our legislators, MPs, political leaders as wet as their relatives, friends and acquaintances,” said Raut in the letter.

“We have a right to have our own ideology which may not be in tandem with that of the political party”, said Raut, adding “that doesn’t mean that our legislators, MPs, their family members, friends and acquaintances are threatened and harassed under the garb of conducting investigation, or even arrested in cases of alleged money laundering”.

Also in Explained | From saffron alliance to name-calling: Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra

Are there any cases against Raut?

There is no case in which Raut is directly named. However, last week, the ED arrested businessman Pravin Raut, a relative of Sanjay Raut, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with its probe into the alleged fraudulent sale of floor space index (FSI) of a plot in suburban Mumbai by Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). Earlier, ED had summoned Raut’s wife, Varsha, in connection with a Rs 55 lakh loan taken by her from Madhuri, wife of Pravin Raut, an accused in the Rs 1,030 crore redevelopment fraud allegedly perpetrated by Guruashish Constructions Pvt Ltd.

Also, the ED is probing Magpie DFS Pvt Ltd, where Raut’s daughters are directors, and its director Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the now arrested Pravin Raut, for the alleged fraud in the development of a plot in Goregaon in suburban Mumbai. Besides, Raut in his letter claimed that the ED and other agencies have unlawfully picked up 28 people which include the decorators and other vendors from the daughter’s wedding and the people from whom he purchased around 1-acre land about 17 years ago.

What are the cases against Shiv Sena and MVA leaders

In November 2021, the ED attached an office building worth Rs 3.75 crore of Saeed Khan, an arrested aide of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali, in connection with a money-laundering investigation. Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik was also summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged Rs 175-crore money laundering case. Earlier, Sena minister and leader Anil Parab was also summoned by the ED in connection with the money laundering case.

Anil Deshmukh, former Home Minister and NCP leader is in jail after his arrest on charges of alleged money laundering on November 2 last year.

What is the importance of Raut in Sena?

Raut, 60, has been a party MP for three consecutive terms from 2004 and is a senior leader of the party. He has also been the party mouthpiece of Saamana’s executive editor for almost three decades. Raut is one of the architects of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the tripartite alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, that formed the government in November 2019 and is headed by Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut has been known for his acerbic attacks on the BJP through the party mouthpiece and the public forums. He has been the party’s face at the national level and is playing a role in expanding the party’s expansion outside Maharashtra by ensuring the first victory of the party by winning the Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat. At present, he is actively engaged in Uttar Pradesh and Goa elections.

What explains Raut’s outburst at this point of time

Sources said that Raut’s outburst has come in the backdrop of the arrest of Pravin Raut, the people close to him being picked up for questioning and seemingly lack of support by the party leadership and the government. Also, the actions by the central agencies are indicative of taking action against the MVA leaders knowing that it is difficult to topple the government, said sources.

On Sunday, Raut had criticised the MVA government for not taking action against BJP leaders, who are allegedly involved in wrongdoings and taken on the government for keeping quiet after a BJP threatened to jail a minister.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“Raut seems to be unhappy with the MVA government for not taking action against the BJP leaders at a time when the central agencies are targeting the MVA leaders. He has not just questioned the government headed by the Sena chief but has also questioned the silence of the NCP chief Sharad Pawar against the central agencies actions,” said a Sena leader.

Another Sena leader said that the BJP has realised that it is difficult to topple the MVA government. “And Raut, who is one of the architects of the MVA government, is continuing his tirade against the BJP. So, it seems that the BJP has decided to fix him as Raut is not bowing down to any pressure. And this could be the beginning of action against the MVA leaders. The MVA will have to take a call collectively on how to tackle the BJP in coming days,” the leader added.