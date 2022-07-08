Explained: Who is Tetsuya Yamagami, the man who shot Japan’s Shinzo Abe?

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, died on Friday (July 8) after he was shot in Nara, Japan, by a 41-year-old man identified as Tetsuya Yamagami.

Few details were immediately available on Yamagami, but he was previously in the Japanese navy, known as the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF). Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, remained critical for a few hours after he was shot in his chest during a public event. This is the first time in around a hundred years that a sitting or former premier of Japan has been assassinated, according to a Reuters report.

Who is Tetsuya Yamagami?

Tetsuya Yamagami was apprehended by the security forces present at the scene immediately and a gun was recovered from the area. Police arrested Yamagami on charges of attempting murder, according to Japan’s NHK World news organisation.

NHK said Yamagami had told investigators that he was “dissatisfied” with the former Prime Minister, and intended to kill him. It was also reported that he had served with the JMSDF for three years in the 2000s.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was injured in an apparent gun attack while taking part in a campaign for the House of Councillors election in Nara City at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday. He suffered cardiopulmonary arrest and has been taken to hospital, according to firefighters. pic.twitter.com/SgKZEvZS9j — The Japan News (@The_Japan_News) July 8, 2022

Reuters quoted a witness to the attack telling NHK that the alleged shooter, a resident of Nara city, did not attempt to escape after the shooting. He laid down his weapon and remained on the spot, as Abe’s security personnel moved in.

What is the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force?

Also referred to as the Japanese navy, according to its official website, the force in its current form is based on the National Security Strategy approved in December 2013 and the National Defense Program Guidelines (NDPG) approved in December 2018.

The JMSDF conducts activities toward the “following three goals: 1) Defend Japan’s territory and surrounding areas; 2) Secure the safety of maritime traffic; and 3) Create desirable security environment.”

In Japan, technically the military has been restricted by Article 9 of its Constitution, but since 1954, the country has maintained a ‘Self Defence Force’ which has considerable weaponry and personnel. Part of Article 9 says, “the Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as a means of settling international disputes.”

How common is gun violence in Japan?

Gun shootings in Japan are rare and mass shootings are unheard of because of its strict laws on the weapons. According to a BBC report from 2017, in order to get access to a weapon an applicant had to “attend an all-day class, take a written exam and pass a shooting-range test with a mark of at least 95%.”

Handguns are banned outright and only shotguns and air rifles are allowed, the report said. In the case of Yamagami, there was some speculation that the gun may have been made using 3D printing. Even for those in the self-defence forces, the use of firearms must follow strict regulations.