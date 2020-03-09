Explained: Markets fall on coronavirus impact but crash in crude prices a silver lining

The crude prices have crashed by over 30 per cent between Friday and Monday. (File Photo) The crude prices have crashed by over 30 per cent between Friday and Monday. (File Photo)

Indian markets witnessed one of the sharpest falls in its history with the Sensex at BSE falling by up to 2,467 points or 6.6 per cent on Monday, as they followed a sharp dip in global markets and a 25 per cent crash in the crude oil prices following the pandemic around spread of coronavirus and ore and more countries coming under its grip. The fall on Monday of 6.6 per cent in the afternoon trading hours has been the sharpest since the fall in the October 2008, when the global financial crisis unfolded and the Sensex fell by 11 per cent on October 24, 2008.

Why the fall?

It has less to do with domestic factors as the markets simply replicated the falls in the Asian markets that opened with a sharp fall following the growing concerns around spread of Coronavirus and its impact on global trade and growth. While Nikkei in Japan fell over 5 per cent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Shanghai Composite in China lost 4.2 per cent and 3 per cent respectively on Monday. If that put pressure in the initial opening hours, the opening of European markets with a fall of over 6 per cent, further precipitated the fall.

The crude fall and silver lining

The crude prices have crashed by over 30 per cent between Friday and Monday and hit a level of $33 per barrel, lowest since February 2016 when it fell lower than that. While the crude fall is both on account of receding demand for oil in the wake of decline in economic and factory activity around the world, the Saudi Arabia’s decision to raise its crude oil production significantly in April. The decision was taken after the collapse of the OPEC supply cut agreement with Russia last week.

Amidst all the domestic concern around decline in GDP growth and the impact of coronavirus, the fall in the prices of crude oil augurs well for the Indian economy as India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements. According to a. Report by Care Ratings, in the current financial year India has imported 4.5 mb/d (April-January) of crude oil and our import dependency based on consumption has increased to 85 per cent as compared with it being 83.5 per cent a year ago in the same period.

While a decline in crude oil prices also bring down the inflation, the Care Ratings report said, “With imports of 1651 million (4.5*366) barrels of crude oil in FY20 (till January) a dollar decrease in prices on a permanent basis would decrease the bill by roughly $1.6 billion per annum. Crude oil import bill during FY19 was around USD 112 billion and in the current fiscal is USD 87.7 billion (till January). Thus the fall in crude oil prices will further aid in softening the CAD.

