Explained: Shah Faesal will return to IAS; what are the rules for resignation and reinstatement of an officer?

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shah Faesal, who resigned from the service in protest against the “unabated” killings in Kashmir in 2019, has been reinstated.

The return to service of Faesal, the first Kashmiri to top the Civil Services Examination, had been indicated as early as in August 2020, when he stepped down as president of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), the party that he had founded after leaving the IAS, and announced that he was quitting politics altogether.

Faesal’s resignation, in January 2019, had not been accepted by the government, pending investigation into some of his posts on social media. Back in 2020, a senior government official had told The Indian Express that the fact his resignation was never accepted meant that “the door is still open for him” to come back to the IAS.

What rules apply when an IAS officer chooses to resign?

A “resignation” is a formal intimation in writing by an officer of their intention to leave the IAS. Guidelines of the Department of Personnel, the cadre controlling department for the IAS, say that a resignation has to be clear and unconditional.

The resignation of an officer of any of the three All-India Services (IAS, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service) is governed by Rule 5(1) and 5(1)(a) of the All India Services (Death-cum-retirement benefits) Rules, 1958. There are similar rules for other central services as well.

To whom does an officer submit his/her resignation?

An officer serving in a cadre (state) must submit his/her resignation to the chief secretary of the state. An officer who is on central deputation is required to submit his/her resignation to the secretary of the concerned Ministry or Department.

The Ministry/Department forwards the officer’s resignation to the concerned state cadre, with its comments/recommendations.

A resignation can be rejected. In mid-2020, a principal secretary to the Punjab government resigned, but it was rejected by then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

What happens after the resignation is submitted?

The state checks to see if any dues are outstanding against the officer, as well as the vigilance status of the officer. The concerned state government is supposed to send, along with its recommendation, information on these two matters to the central government.

The resignation of the officer is considered by the competent authority, i.e., the central government, only after the recommendation of the concerned cadre has been received.

The competent authorities are: Minister of State at the Department of Personnel & Training in respect of the IAS, Minister for Home Affairs in respect of IPS, and Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change in respect of the Forest Service.

Under what circumstances is a resignation accepted?

The guidelines say that it is not in the interest of the government to retain an unwilling officer. As per the guidelines, resignations are accepted under normal circumstances.

However, according to the guidelines, where an officer who is under suspension, submits a resignation, the competent authority should examine, with reference to the merit of the disciplinary case pending against the officer, whether it would be in the public interest to accept the resignation.

In some cases, resignations have been rejected because disciplinary cases were pending against officers. In such cases, concurrence of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) is obtained.

The government also checks whether the concerned officer had executed any bond for serving the government for a specified number of years on account of being given specialized training, a fellowship, or scholarship for studies.

Can an officer withdraw his/her resignation?

Following an amendment in the Rules in 2013, officers have the opportunity to withdraw a resignation within 90 days of it being accepted. Rule 5(1A)(i) says the central government may permit an officer to withdraw his/her resignation “in the public interest”.

However, “Request for withdrawal of resignation shall not be accepted by the Central Government where a member of the Service resigns from his/her service or post with a view to be associated with any political parties or any organisation which takes part in politics, or to take part in, or subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or political activity or to canvass or otherwise interfere with, or use his/her influence in connection with, or take part in, an election to any legislature or local authority.”

Shah Faesal resigned on January 9, 2019, and tried his luck in politics for a year and a half before quitting politics.