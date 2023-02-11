Seven killed in Andhra Pradesh oil mill: What happened in the gas tank

On the morning of February 9, two workers entered a large gas tank at the Ambati Subbanna & Co Oil Mill in Andhra Pradesh’s G Ragampeta village, to clean the sludge that had accumulated over several days. According to the police, the two soon felt breathless and dizzy, and tried to attract the attention of workers outside by hitting on the wall of the tank. While one managed to stumble out safely, the other fell down the 24-foot tank. Six workers then went in one after the other to rescue. All died of suffocation.

What happened inside the tank?

The mill located in the Kakinada district, started operating about a year ago, producing gingelly oil.

Kakinada district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath said that prima facie, it appears that poisonous gases had accumulated inside the tank and the workers inhaled them and were asphyxiated. All the workers were new, having joined work only a few days ago, and it appears that the factory management did not take necessary safety precautions before sending them to clean the tank.

What action has been taken against the oil company?

Kakinada district collector Krithika Shukla said that the oil company has been seized and sealed by the district administration. A case has been registered against the owners and management under IPC Section 304 A (causing death by negligence). Shukla said the management did not have safety measures in place and was operating negligently.

According to the police, the workers were sent into large tanks and chambers, where dangerous gases often build up, without even basic face masks. There was no supervisor to oversee the workers and ensure their safety. There was no safety manager with a gas detector to check for toxic gases in the tanks before sending workers for cleaning.

Most of the workers were unaware of the build-up of toxic gases in the half-a-dozen tanks and chambers in the oil factory.

A five-member team from the collector’s office is investigating the incident.

What about the deceased workers?

Five of the deceased workers were from Paderu in Alluri Sitaramaraju district while two were from Kakinada.

The state government has announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for families of the each of the seven workers. Employees of the company are in talks with the management, demanding that they too provide an equal amount as compensation.