India coronavirus numbers explained: Delhi could soon overtake Pune as top city

The Blue and Pink Lines of the Delhi Metro restarted operations on September 9, 2020. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

India coronavirus cases: With more than 3,600 new cases on Tuesday, Delhi is now nearing its all-time high of novel coronavirus cases detected in a single day. That was achieved way back on June 23, when 3,947 cases were discovered. Considering the recent upward trend, the national capital looks poised to touch a new high in the next couple of days.

The city also looks set to cross the 2-lakh figure on Wednesday, close on the heels of Pune which had reached there last weekend. Pune is still reporting more number of new cases every day than Delhi, but the gap is closing, and current trends show that Delhi might go ahead within two to three days.

How to save existing jobs and create new ones? Listen to Mahesh Vyas, CEO of CMIE, at the next session of https://t.co/4h53eXoMHW at 7 PM on September 10. Register here to join us: https://t.co/DbQQkzIxzG #ExpressExplained pic.twitter.com/yvBDF6oh55 — Express Explained (@ieexplained) September 7, 2020

When Delhi’s previous peak of 3,947 was recorded, the number of confirmed infections in the city was about 66,000. When the daily new detection is approaching that same number again, there are almost two lakh people who have been found to be infected with the virus.

But, interestingly, the number of active cases is roughly at the same level. At that time, there were just about 25,000 active cases in the city. Now, this number is a little over 22,000. It is only the active cases that spread the virus to others. This would suggest that the number of people every infected person was passing the virus on to is now back at the same level that it was towards the end of June.

The daily rise in India’s Covid-19 cases. The daily rise in India’s Covid-19 cases.

After the usual Monday dip caused by the reduced number of tests on Sunday, the daily detection of new cases across the country was back to about 90,000 on Tuesday. Total number of confirmed infections in India is now more than 43.7 lakh, out of which close to 34 lakh, or about 78 per cent, have recovered from the disease.

Although Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh continue to contribute the largest number of new cases every day, it is Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand which are growing at the fastest right now. In fact, the daily rate of growth (7-day compounded) in Chhattisgarh is more than 6 per cent. The cases in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand are growing at around 3.5 per cent per day. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh now have more than 50,000 confirmed infections each, while Uttarakhand has about half that number. Also growing at a similar rate is Tripura which has about 16,000 people infected with the virus till now.

Top 10 states with maximum Top 10 states with maximum Covid-19 caseload.

For the last eight days, the number of deaths being reported from the country have exceeded 1,000. In fact, it has been more than 1,100 in the last two days. The total death count is close to 74,000 now.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd