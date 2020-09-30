Covid-19 vaccine tracker, Sept 30: Elon Musk says would not take a coronavirus shot

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc. (Bloomberg Photo: Bronte Wittpenn)

Coronavirus vaccine tracker: One of the richest persons in the world, and the man behind celebrated innovative enterprises like Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk has said he and his family would not take a coronavirus vaccine even if it became immediately available.

“I am not at risk, neither are my kids,” Musk said in The New York Times podcast ‘Sway’.

Musk has long been critical of lockdown-kind of responses to the epidemic, suggesting these were over-reactions.

He said work at SpaceX had not been interrupted even for a day during the pandemic. “We had national security clearance because we were doing national security work. We sent astronauts to the space station and back,” he said.

World Bank plans $12 billion vaccine financing for poor and developing countries

World Bank has said it was hoping to come up with a $12 billion financing plan to help poorer and developing countries to access coronavirus vaccines when they become available, Reuters has reported.

“Our goal is to alter the course of the pandemic for the low and middle income developing countries. This is a market signal to the manufacturers that there will be financing available for the developing countries and there will be demand,” World Bank president David Malpass said an interview with Reuters.

Some countries like the United States and the UK have spent billions of dollars to pre-book supplies of multiple coronavirus vaccines that are under development right now. However, a WHO-led initiative to ensure that everyone gets equitable access to the vaccine when it becomes available is struggling to take off in the absence of adequate funds.

Hunt for coronavirus vaccine: The story so far

191 vaccine candidates in pre-clinical or clinical trials

40 of them in clinical trials

Ten in final stages, phase-III of human trials

At least eight candidate vaccines being developed in India. Two of these have entered phase -II trials after completing phase-I.

The ones most talked about:

* AstraZeneca/Oxford University

* Moderna

* Pfizer/BioNTech

* Johnson & Johnson

* Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline

* Novavax

* Russian vaccine, developed by Gamaleya Insttiute in Moscow

* Three Chinese vaccines that have been approved for use in China without phase-3 trials being completed. One of them has been given emergency use authorisation in UAE

(As on September 28; source: WHO Coronavirus vaccine landscape of September 28, 2020)

