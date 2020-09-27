India coronavirus numbers explained: Chhattisgarh cases grew by three times in September

Workers put on personal protective suits before carrying the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi (AP)

India coronavirus cases: With its highest single day rise of novel coronavirus cases, Chhattisgarh crossed the one-lakh mark on Saturday, becoming the 18th state in the country to do so.

The coronavirus numbers in Chhattisgarh have grown at the fastest rate in the country in the month of September, at one point increasing by over six per cent per day. Its total caseload has increased by three times this month, from about 33,000 to over 1.02 lakh now. Not surprisingly, Chhattisgarh also has the highest reproductive number right now. Reproductive number, or R, is the number of people who get infected by an already infected person, on an average, and is a measure of how fast the epidemic is spreading in a population group.

According to latest estimates of a group of researchers led by Sitabhra Sinha at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai, the R-value for India and the five states with the highest caseloads have dropped below 1, but that for Chhattisgarh is 1.35. That means that every group of 100 infected people in Chhattisgarh is passing on the virus to another 135 people.

A value of R less than one means lesser number of people are getting the infection compared to those who are carrying the disease right now, and it could signal the beginning of the end of disease. However, in an still-evolving epidemic like the current one, this is not an irreversible trend, and R can begin to rise as well, as has been happening in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Haryana and Delhi right now.

These four states currently have the highest R-values in the country, according to the estimates of Sinha’s team. Kerala, which a few months ago seemed to have been extremely successful in containing the spread of the disease, is in a midst of a big surge right now. In fact, its current growth rate is significantly higher than that of Chhattisgarh as well. It is getting reflected in the R-values as well, which for the most recent period, has been calculated to be 1.2.

Top ten states with maximum caseload

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 1,321,176 20,419 1,016,450 35,607 Andhra Pradesh 668,751 7,293 597,294 5,663 Tamil Nadu 575,017 5,647 519,448 9,233 Karnataka 566,023 8,811 455,719 8,522 Uttar Pradesh 382,835 4,302 320,232 5,517 Delhi 267,822 3,372 232,912 5,193 West Bengal 244,240 2,181 213,975 4,721 Odisha 205,452 4,356 170,193 836 Telangana 185,833 1,967 154,499 1,100 Bihar 177,355 1,457 163,132 886

Kerala reported more than 7,000 new infections on Saturday, its highest ever. In the last four days, the state has added more than 25,000 new cases. At the current rate, its likely re-enter the list of top ten states with highest caseloads in the country in the next couple of days. Kerala has 1.67 lakh people who have been infected with the virus so far. The state with the tenth highest caseload, Bihar, has 1.77 confirmed infections, but it is barely adding about 1,500 new cases every day.

At the national level, the recent trend of recoveries outnumbering the detection of new infections was maintained on Saturday as well, when 88,600 positive cases were discovered, while a little over 92,000 patients were declared to have recovered from the disease. The total number of people who have so far been infected by the virus in India is now touching six million (60 lakh). Out of these, 49.4 lakh, or over 82 per cent, have recovered from the disease. So far, more than 94,500 people are known to have died due to the disease in India.

