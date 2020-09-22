India coronavirus numbers explained, Sept 22: Steady rise in recoveries, over 1.01 lakh Covid-19 patients cured on Monday

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on September 21, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

India coronavirus cases: While the daily new detection of novel coronavirus cases has been hovering around the one lakh mark for the last two weeks, it is the number of recoveries that has actually crossed that figure now.

On Monday, more than 1.01 lakh Covid-19 patients were declared to have recovered from the disease, while the daily new detection fell sharply to 75,000. It is not unusual for the new cases to fall on a Monday. It is the result of the reduced number of tests that are carried out on a Sunday. This Sunday, the number of tests had gone down steeply. Only about 7.3 lakh samples were tested against the normal of about 11 to 12 lakh samples on other days.

But the recoveries have been showing a steady rise in the last few days, unaffected by the fluctuations in the detection of new cases. Usually, the number of recoveries tail the discovery of new cases by two weeks. That’s the normal recovery time for an infected person. But for several days now, the recoveries have been much more than new cases, possibly because some unaccounted recoveries from previous days are getting added up in the data being released by the state governments.

The jump in the recoveries, and the drop in the new detection, has ensured that the active cases in the country have dropped below the one million mark.

However, all this is likely to be a temporary phenomenon, and expected to change during the coming weekdays. The new detections are expected to back in the 90,000s, if not immediately crossing the one-lakh mark, and the active cases would begin to climb up again.

In fact, the positivity rate — or the number of persons who are detected positive out of those who are tested — has been showing a marginal upward trend in the last ten days. That means that for the same number of tests, more people are being found to be infected. Therefore, as the testing numbers come back to normal level during the weekdays, they are likely to result in a higher number of detections.

Globally, the number of coronavirus-related deaths are expected to cross one million in a day or two. This number is about 960,000 right now. India currently accounts for a little over nine per cent of these. With more than a 1,000 deaths being reported every day since the start of this month, the death count has reached 88,935 as on Sunday evening.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 1,224,380 15,738 916,348 33,409 Andhra Pradesh 631,749 6,235 551,821 5,410 Tamil Nadu 547,337 5,344 491,971 8,871 Karnataka 526,876 7,339 423,377 8,164 Uttar Pradesh 358,893 4,618 289,594 5,135 Delhi 249,259 2,548 213,304 5,014 West Bengal 228,302 3,165 198,983 4,421 Odisha 184,122 4,242 149,379 763 Telangana 174,774 2,166 144,073 1,052 Bihar 169,856 1,314 155,824 870

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, two states that are contributing the largest number of cases every day, also reported significantly lower new detections on Monday because of the reduced testing. Maharashtra, which has otherwise been reporting almost 25,000 new cases everyday, discovered less than 16,000 on Monday, while Andhra Pradesh detected about 6,000 against its normal daily addition of about 9,000.

