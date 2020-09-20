India coronavirus numbers explained: Now 16 states with over a lakh cases

People queue up outside a Covid19 testing van in New Delhi (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

India coronavirus cases: Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are the latest states to count more than one lakh infections of the novel coronavirus. There are now 16 states in the country with a minimum caseload of one lakh.

Madhya Pradesh and Haryana had been adding very small numbers in the last two months, but more recently there has been a relative surge. In fact, these two are now growing faster than any of the top ten states. Madhya Pradesh is growing at 2.63 per cent per day, while Haryana has a current growth rate of 2.59 per cent per day. Among the states with more than one lakh cases, only Kerala is adding numbers at a faster pace right now.

But their marginally higher growth rates is also because of the relatively lower baseloads. Both these states are adding about 2,500 new cases every day. In the last one week, both of them have added about 17,000 cases. Haryana now has a confirmed case count of 1.08 lakh, while Madhya Pradesh has 1.03 lakh. Punjab which has been adding similar number of cases would be the next one to cross the one-lakh figure, possibly by Monday. It currently has about 95,000 cases.

Odisha, in the meanwhile, is continuing to grow at the fastest pace among the top ten states. For the fifth straight day on Saturday, the state reported more than 4,000 new cases. It has close to 1.8 lakh confirmed cases now, much more than neighbouring Bihar, and closing on fast on the other neighbour West Bengal, which is adding between 3,000 and 3,200 cases every day. The only silver lining for Odisha is its relatively lesser death count, the lowest among the top ten states with maximum caseload.

State Total positive New cases Recoveries Deaths Maharashtra 1,188,015 20,519 867,933 32,602 Andhra Pradesh 617,776 8,218 530,711 5302 Tamil Nadu 536,477 5,569 481,273 8,751 Karnataka 511,346 8,364 404,841 7,941 Uttar Pradesh 348,517 5,729 276,690 4,953 Delhi 242,899 4,071 205,890 4,945 West Bengal 221,960 3,188 193,014 4,298 Odisha 179,880 4,330 141,657 754 Telangana 171,306 2,137 139,700 1,033 Bihar 166,987 1,616 152,956 859

Andhra Pradesh is continuing to slow down a bit. Its daily growth rate dropped below 1.5 per cent on Saturday. The daily recoveries have been more than the new cases for ten consecutive days now, and on 15 of the last 16 days.

More than 92,000 new cases were detected from across the country on Saturday, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country past 54 lakh. Out of these more than 43 lakh, or about 80 per cent, have recovered. The death count is now nearing 87,000.

After a low-testing day on Friday, that saw only 8.8 lakh samples getting tested, the test numbers were back to normal on Saturday. More than 12 lakh samples were tested on Saturday. A total of 6.36 crore samples have been tested in the country so far, which is the third largest in the world. Only China and the United States have tested more.

