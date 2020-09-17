India coronavirus numbers explained, Sept 17: One million active cases, but less than 20% of caseload

Doctors attend to a patient at the BKC makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

India coronavirus cases: The number of active cases of novel coronavirus in the country crossed the one million (ten lakh) mark on Wednesday. These are the people who are yet to recover from the disease, and thus require medical attention, and are also the ones who can spread the infection.

Active cases now comprise less than 20 per cent of all confirmed infections in the country, but this figure varies widely in the states. That is because only the infections detected in the last two weeks are active, and the states which have been seeing high growth rates during these times, would have a higher proportion of active cases.

For example, in Chhattisgarh, which is growing at the fastest rate in the country right now, active cases comprise 57 per cent of the confirmed cases. In Jammu and Kashmir, 33 per cent of all confirmed infections are currently active. On the other hand, in Tamil Nadu, less than nine per cent of all infected people are active right now.

In absolute numbers, Maharashtra has the largest number of active cases, about three lakh. That is not surprising considering that the state has so far seen more than 11 lakh people getting infected with the virus. Pune alone has more than 82,000 active cases. That is more than the number in any state, barring Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Mumbai and Thane together have more than 60,000.

Karnataka is the only state apart from Maharashtra to have more than one lakh active cases at present. In some states like Bihar and Tamil Nadu, the number of active cases is declining for the last few days, but in most states it is still on the ascendant.

Almost 98,000 new cases were detected across the country on Wednesday, while about 83,000 people were declared to have recovered. About 1,100 deaths were reported. That meant that the number of active cases increased by about 14,000 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Odisha has been adding large number of cases every day. It had recently made its entry into the top ten list with the maximum number of cases in the country, and has been climbing up the ladder even after that. It has already overtaken Bihar and Telangana to now become the eighth worst affected state in the country, with more than 1.65 lakh confirmed infections. Amongst the top ten states, it is adding numbers at the fastest rate right now.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported its biggest single-day rise so far, with the detection of about 4,500 new cases. The national capital now has over 2.3 lakh people who have been infected with the virus till now, of which more than 30,000 are active cases.

