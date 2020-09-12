India coronavirus numbers explained: Kerala is 13th state to cross one lakh mark

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 testing at CTM cross road in Ahmedabad on September 11, 2020. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

India coronavirus cases: Kerala, the first state in the country to have been affected by the novel coronavirus epidemic, now has over one lakh people who have been infected with the disease. Close to 3,000 new cases were detected in Kerala on Friday, which took the total confirmed infections past the one lakh mark, the 13th state in the country to have crossed that figure.

At one point, Kerala was seen to have brought the epidemic under control. After recording the first 500 cases by the end of April, the state had been reporting news cases in no more than single digits, on some days not at all. By that time, Maharashtra had started discovering more than 1,000 cases a day. States like Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat were finding several hundred cases every day. The state was hailed as a model in effective containment.

Kerala’s Covid-19 graph Kerala’s Covid-19 graph

But the situation has changed completely after that. Starting the with rise in cases once the lockdown restrictions were eased for the first time, Kerala has been steadily adding the numbers. Since July its case numbers have been growing at one of the fastest rates in the country, though its relatively base meant that the actual numbers were much lower than the states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh or Karnataka.

In fact, among the 15 states with the maximum caseloads, Kerala still has the fastest daily growth rate. It is currently growing at 3.19 per cent per day, compared to the national growth rate of 2.11 per cent, and this is in an upswing right now.

However, the death count in Kerala is relatively low. The state has so far reported only 410 deaths, though there have been at least 33 more deaths of coronavirus positive people that have been assessed to have been caused by other health complications. That gives Kerala a case fatality ratio (total number of deaths out of confirmed positive patients) of 0.43 per cent which is one of the lowest in the country.

India’s daily India’s daily Covid-19 count since mid-August

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections in Maharashtra crossed the one million (10-lakh) mark on Friday, with the addition of almost 25,000 new cases. The state has almost the double number of confirmed infections compared to Andhra Pradesh, which has the second highest caseload in the country. Maharashtra also has also recorded the highest number of deaths, more than 29,000, which is close to 40 per cent of all coronavirus-related deaths in the country.

Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single day rise on Friday, with more than 7,000 new infections getting detected. The confirmed infections are now just a shade below 3 lakh, a figure which most certainly would be crossed on Saturday.

Top ten states with maximum caseload:

STATE TOTAL POSITIVE NEW CASES TOTAL RECOVERIES DEATHS Maharashtra 1,015,681 24,886 715,023 29,092 Andhra Pradesh 547,686 9,999 446,716 4,779 Tamil Nadu 491,571 5,519 435,422 8,231 Karnataka 440,411 9,464 334,999 7,086 Uttar Pradesh 299,045 7,016 227,442 4,282 Delhi 209,748 4,266 178,154 4,687 West Bengal 196,332 3,157 169,043 3,828 Bihar 155,445 1,660 139,458 797 Telangana 154,880 2,278 121,925 950 Odisha 143,117 3,996 112,062 658

On Friday, more than 97,500 new cases were detected across the country, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 46.59 lakh, of which more than 36.24 lakh, or about 78 per cent have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases is now 9.58 lakh.

