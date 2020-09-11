India coronavirus numbers explained: Maharashtra all set to hit one million mark

People wait in a line to board a passenger bus in Mumbai, September 9, 2020. (Reuters Photo: Niharika Kulkarni)

India coronavirus cases: Adding more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day for the last few days, Maharashtra is all set to hit the one million mark on Friday. After a prolonged slowdown during which the state’s daily growth rate had steadily declined even as it continued to contribute the largest number of cases in the country, Maharashtra has changed gears in the last three weeks, with a spurt in the new cases being discovered.

In fact, the growth rate had fallen below 2 per cent per day, to about 1.86 per cent at the end of August, but it has started rising again. The current daily growth rate in Maharashtra 2.32 per cent, much more than the national rate of 2.13 per cent. It is the first time in three months that Maharashtra has started to grow faster than the country as a whole.

While Pune alone accounts for almost 25 per cent of the new cases being detected in the state, a fairly large number of infections is being reported from places outside of Mumbai and Pune. Nashik, Nagpur, Raigad, Jalgoan, Kolhapur, Palghar all have more than 30,000 confirmed cases now. In fact, with over 50,000 confirmed infections Nashik now figures in the top ten worst affected cities, ahead of Kolkata or Ahmedabad.

Like most states, Maharashtra also has pockets of relatively less affected. There are many districts where the total number of confirmed infections is less than 2,000. This, however, is not true of Andhra Pradesh, the state with the second highest number of cases in the country. While Andhra Pradesh has roughly half the number of confirmed infections as Maharashtra, the geographical spread of the disease is fairly uniform in the state, possibly much more than any other state.

The least affected district in Andhra Pradesh, Krishna, has just under 20,000 people who have so far been infected with the disease. The worst affected, East Godavari, has about 72,000. In fact, eight of the total 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh now are in the top 20 worst affected districts of the country. But the growth rate in the state is declining, and is now at just over 2 per cent per day, because the daily detection of new cases has been remarkably stable. For the last 16 consecutive days, Andhra Pradesh has been reporting between 10,000 and 11,000 new cases, never going beyond 11,000. Only once did it fall below 10,000 cases, and that was due to the weekend dip in testing that brings down numbers across the country on a Monday.

The India numbers, on the contrary, continue to rise steadily, scaling newer and newer heights. On Thursday, more than 96,000 new cases were reported from across the country, bringing the one lakh a day figure within an ominously striking distance. Thursday’s addition took India’s total confirmed caseload to well beyond 4.5 million, or 45 lakh.

For the first time, more than 1,200 deaths were reported in a day. More than 76,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been counted till now.

