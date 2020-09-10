India coronavirus numbers explained: Surge in Delhi, Odisha now among top 10 worst-hit states

A medical worker gets ready at a testing centre in Daryaganj in New Delhi (Express Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal)

India coronavirus cases: As was expected, Delhi scaled a new high of daily detection of coronavirus cases, with more than 4,000 infections being discovered on Wednesday. The last time Delhi reached near this level of detections was on June 23, when a little more than 3,900 new cases were reported.

Delhi’s new high came on a day when more than 95,000 new infections were detected across the country, and the death count, at 1,172, was also the highest recorded so far.

Simultaneously, Delhi also became the second city in the country to have more than two lakh people infected with the virus till now. Pune had reached the two-lakh figure last weekend. Incidentally, Pune also recorded its highest single-day rise on Wednesday, with more than 5,000 new cases.

Odisha has entered the list of top 10 states with maximum caseload Odisha has entered the list of top 10 states with maximum caseload

Delhi’s new high has been aided by a substantial increase in testing numbers over the last few days. On Wednesday, more than 54,000 samples were tested in the national capital, its highest, and more than double the numbers that were tested just about a week ago. However, since the results of tests, especially those of the RT-PCR tests, do not all come on the same day, the record rise in cases on Wednesday is not directly attributable to the record number of tests carried out. However, as the tests continue to remain at this level, the number of positive cases is likely to increase further in the coming days.

When the previous time Delhi had reported around 4,000 new cases, on June 23, between 14,000 and 18,000 samples were being tested in the city.

Top ten states with maximum caseload Top ten states with maximum caseload

A significant change in the situation then and now is in the number of deaths being reported from Delhi. At that time, between 60 and 70 deaths were being reported every day. Single-day death count had touched 80 in the first week of July. But there has been a big drop in the number of deaths after that. In fact, at the start of August, it had fallen in single digits on some days. For the last few weeks, between 10 and 20 deaths are being reported in Delhi every day, though it did cross 25 on three days earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Odisha has moved into the list of top ten states with the maximum caseload in the country, overtaking Assam. Odisha has been steadily adding up a large number of cases over the last month and a half. In the last three weeks, it has been reporting more than 3,000 cases every day. With a growth rate of more than three per cent per day, Odisha currently is the fastest growing amongst the top ten states.

Delhi’s new high came on a day when more than 95,000 new infections were detected across the country Delhi’s new high came on a day when more than 95,000 new infections were detected across the country

Khurda district has overtaken Ganjam to become the worst affected district now. It has more than 23,000 confirmed infections, while the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar region has less than 12,000 right now. Ganjam, for long the epicentre of the epidemic in Odisha, has about 18,000 cases. In fact, Ganjam is now being shown as a success story in Odisha, with timely interventions through increased testing and effective contact tracing, having significantly altered the situation from about a month ago.

