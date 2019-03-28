Explained: Sensex at seven-month high, what is leading to its rise

The benchmark Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange rose 412 points or 1.08 per cent to close at a seven-month high of 38,545 on Thursday. The boarder Nifty too closed with gains of 125 points or 1.1 per cent at 11,570.

How far is Sensex from all-time high?

While the benchmark Sensex has hit an all-time high of 38,989, it closed at an all-time high of 38,896 on Aug 28, 2018. On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex hit an intra-day high of 38,593, before closing at 38,545.

What is leading to the rise and will the momentum sustain?

In the month of March alone the Sensex has jumped 7.5 per cent from 35,867 on Feb 28 to 38,545 on Thursday. A large part of the gains have been accounted by strong FPI flows into domestic equities that amounted to over Rs 30,000 crore this month.

The FPI support has come alongside the continued inflow into equities from domestic investors through the mutual fund route.

Experts say that expectations of NDA government coming back to power after general elections has provided some comfort to the markets that look for political stability. A stable currency and global crude oil prices have also provided some support to the markets.