Quixplained: As schools reopen in India, a look at the guidelines for students, staff

Schools across India have been closed since mid-March, even before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The Union government has permitted the reopening of schools in phases after October 15. However, the actual timing and manner of reopening will be decided by individual states.
So, what changes for students? And for staff? What has the Centre said on attendance for students? What about assessments? Here is the standard operating procedure, put out by the Education Ministry.
