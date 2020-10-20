scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Quixplained: As schools reopen in India, a look at the guidelines for students, staff

School reopening in India: What changes for students? And, for staff? What has the Centre said on attendance for students? What about assessments?

By: Explained Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 20, 2020 11:52:56 am
school reopening, school reopening news, school reopening date, school reopen date, school reopening date in india, school reopening news, school reopening guidelinesThe Union government has permitted the reopening of schools in phases after October 15.

Schools across India have been closed since mid-March, even before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The Union government has permitted the reopening of schools in phases after October 15. However, the actual timing and manner of reopening will be decided by individual states.

So, what changes for students? And for staff? What has the Centre said on attendance for students? What about assessments? Here is the standard operating procedure, put out by the Education Ministry.

School reopening in India: When are schools reopening? What changes for students amid Covid-19? School reopening in India: Who returns to the classroom first, the younger children or older ones? School reopening in India: What is the Centre's stand on attendance for students? School reopening in India: What will school life be like for students amid Covid-19? School reopening in India: And what are guidelines for the staff? School reopening in India: What about school assessments for students?

