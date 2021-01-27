scorecardresearch
Quixplained: What will change for students when schools reopen?

As schools reopen across India, what changes for students? What will be new inside and outside classrooms? What safety measures will administrations take to ensure safety of students? Take a look

January 27, 2021
A different classroom amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Schools are beginning to reopen across India following a long gap due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In most states, students in Classes X and XI are getting back first due to examinations, followed gradually by others.

So, as schools reopen, what changes for students? What will be new inside and outside classrooms? What safety measures will administrations take to ensure safety of students? Take a look:

Schools reopening, Schools amid Covid, Covid guidelines for schools, School reopening guidelines, Indian Express Amid Covid-19 what some private schools could look like in Delhi, Mumbai or other cities Schools reopening, Schools amid Covid, Covid guidelines for schools, School reopening guidelines, Indian Express From staggered entry and exit to compulsory thermal screening, here’s what could change outside the classroom Schools reopening, Schools amid Covid, Covid guidelines for schools, School reopening guidelines, Indian Express Several measures will be taken to ensure students are safe at school Schools reopening, Schools amid Covid, Covid guidelines for schools, School reopening guidelines, Indian Express Inside, schools may limit students in each classroom or even call them only on specific days Schools reopening, Schools amid Covid, Covid guidelines for schools, School reopening guidelines, Indian Express Students may not share books, stationary or lunchboxes Schools reopening, Schools amid Covid, Covid guidelines for schools, School reopening guidelines, Indian Express What’s not allowed at schools amid Covid-19
