scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Supreme Court gives Teesta Setalvad interim bail in matter linked to 2002 Gujarat riots: What was the case against her?

Teesta Setalvad bail: She was among the first activists to take up the cases of riot victims, which ultimately led to the Supreme Court setting up an SIT under former CBI Director R K Raghavan to investigate the riots.

Journalist-activist Teesta Setalvad. (Source: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 2) granted interim bail to journalist-activist Teesta Setalvad in a case in which Gujarat Police have accused her of fabricating documents to implicate high government functionaries in the Gujarat communal riots of 2002.

Setalvad’s plea was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, and also comprising Justices Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

Circumstances of the case

The chain of circumstances leading up to Setalvad’s arrest was set in motion after the Supreme Court, on June 24 this year, dismissed a petition filed by riots victim Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to high-ranking officials of the then government of Gujarat including then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, in riots-related cases.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

A Bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar said the SIT probe had “fully exposed” the “falsity of claims” made by “disgruntled officials” of Gujarat “to create sensation by making revelations which were false” and said that “all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock”. The court criticised the petitioners for “keeping the pot boiling” and showing the “audacity” to question the integrity of the SIT.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...Premium
Buoyancy in direct tax collections … if it continues, could cross B...
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprintPremium
Bastar: 64-ft-tall spire belies govt claims of shrinking Maoist footprint

The next day, June 25, the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) arrested retired state DGP R B Sreekumar, whose role had been called into question by the court, and Teesta Setalvad, who supported Zakia Jafri.

Also from Explained |The complete story of INS Vikrant, and why India already wants to build another aircraft carrier

Sreekumar and Setalvad were charged with criminal conspiracy, forgery and other Sections of the IPC on the basis of an FIR lodged by a police officer, which quoted extensively from the Supreme Court’s order. The FIR also named former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, who is already in jail in connection with another case.

Setalvad was denied bail by an Ahmedabad judge on July 30. The Gujarat High Court posted her appeal for hearing only on September 19. Setalvad moved the SC against the Ahmedabad court’s order and the HC’s decision to give “an extremely long date in a matter which is about personal liberty”.

Advertisement

Setalvad’s role in legal battles post-2002

Setalvad, who is a Padma Shri, is the granddaughter of M C Setalvad, India’s first Attorney General. Her great grandfather Chimanlal Harilal Setalvad was one of the three Indian members in the Hunter Commission that investigated the Jallianwalla Bagh massacre.

She is a founding trustee and secretary of the NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) established in 2002 in the aftermath of the Gujarat riots. The NGO sought to provide legal assistance to victims of the riots.

Don't Miss from Explained |What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

She was among the first activists to take up the cases of riot victims, which ultimately led to the Supreme Court setting up an SIT under former CBI Director R K Raghavan to investigate the riots.

Advertisement

Setalvad took on then Chief Minister Modi directly when, in March 2007, in a special criminal application before the Gujarat HC, she named herself as a co-petitioner of Zakia Jafri, who had sought an FIR against the Chief Minister and 61 other politicians and officials. She demanded a CBI inquiry against Modi.

Allegations against her

Setalvad has faced several allegations over the years. In 2018, an FIR was lodged at the Ahmedabad DCB police station against Setalvad and her husband Javed Anand based upon a complaint by Raees Khan, a former CJP member, who accused them of misappropriation of grants released for Sabrang NGO in 2014. A petition moved by Setalvad and Anand to quash the complaint is pending before the Gujarat HC.

Earlier in 2014, in an FIR filed by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, some victims of the Gulberg Society accused Setalvad, Anand and Jafri’s son Tanveer of criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy etc, wherein it was alleged that foreign donations received for establishment of a museum at Gulberg Society were used for other purposes, including Setalvad’s personal use.

In 2006, charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, fabricating false evidence, trespassing on burial places, etc. were slapped against Setalvad, Raees and 10 others by the Panchmahals police for allegedly carrying out unauthorised digging at the spot where the bodies of 28 Muslims from Pandervada village, killed during the 2002 riots, had been buried by the administration. A petition by Setalvad for quashing of this FIR also remains pending before the Gujarat HC.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 04:15:03 pm
Next Story

Sourav Ganguly gets trolled for copy-pasting tweet that ruined brand’s promotion

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Kalyan Chaubey is new AIFF President, beats Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in polls

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Why are Lufthansa pilots on strike, grounding 800 flights around the world?

Karnataka CM blames Bengaluru waterlogging on 'corruption' in past 8-10 years

Karnataka CM blames Bengaluru waterlogging on 'corruption' in past 8-10 years

The complete story of INS Vikrant

The complete story of INS Vikrant

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

AAP hits out at Delhi L-G over alleged Khadi scam, says PM should sack him

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

China’s playbook for choking off and finally taking Taiwan

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement