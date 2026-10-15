SC order on train insurance: Who is eligible, and what compensation can you receive?

In a move aimed at protecting passengers from marginalised sections of society, the Supreme Court earlier this month ordered the Railway Board to extend the insurance facility to offline or counter tickets. Currently, the travel insurance facility is available on an optional basis and only for tickets booked online.

On October 6, the court told the railways that the service should be implemented by October 27. The order came on a plea filed in the wake of the June 2023 train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that killed 296 people. The plea sought a commission of inquiry to probe the crash.

Coming down heavily on the Railway Board, the top court said, “We make it clear that on the next date of listing, if the Court finds that there has been no substantial progress on the ground as compared to the position obtaining today, the Court may have to consider whether the Railway Board, as presently constituted, is fit to be permitted to continue in office.”